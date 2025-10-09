Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 11:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ericsson says will make all telecom gear for India market indigenously

Ericsson says will make all telecom gear for India market indigenously

The company, at present, makes 4G and 5G equipment in India and exports them to Asian countries as well

Ericsson

The company recently expanded its ASIC (application specific integrated chips) R&D in Bengaluru and launched production of passive antennas in India in collaboration with VVDN Technologies. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson plans to manufacture every telecom gear it sells in India, including 6G equipment, indigenously, a senior company official said on Thursday.

Ericsson, Head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Andres Vicente told PTI that the company expects to start 6G trials by 2028 but commercial deployment of the technology will take some more time.

"Our intention is to manufacture in India everything we sell in India," Vicente said at India Mobile Congress 2025.

The company, at present, makes 4G and 5G equipment in India and exports them to Asian countries as well.

The company recently expanded its ASIC (application specific integrated chips) R&D in Bengaluru and launched production of passive antennas in India in collaboration with VVDN Technologies.

 

Also Read

Andres Vicente, Head of Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India

We are ready to invest more in India: Ericsson executive Andres Vicentepremium

Nokia Oyj headquarters, Nokia

China tightens curbs on Nokia, Ericsson gear with strict security checks

BSNL

BSNL to offer AI, 5G networking course, sign MoU with global tech companies

Ericsson

Ericsson launches first India-built antenna, targets global markets

Ericsson

Ericsson expands footprint with R&D unit in Bengaluru, to add 150 positions

Vicente said that the company is planning to expand the ASIC R&D facility team to 150 positions.

He said that Ericsson is constantly increasing value addition in the equipment that are produced locally.

"I think that India has a lifetime opportunity in order to become an alternative ecosystem where all the components are produced here. We all need to be conscious that in order to develop these very sophisticated products, we are still importing many of the components to India. We need to change that by investing in a holistic way, not only in anchor brands like Ericsson, but also in the ecosystem of components, filters, batteries, closures and many other things," Vicente said.

Besides telecom gears, Ericsson is also diversifying technology solutions in other sectors, including Railways.

The company is also deploying ATM-like food grain kiosks, 5G-enabled Grain ATM Annapurti, in India in partnership with the World Food Programme.

Vicente said that the made-in-India, 5G-enabled Grain ATM Annapurti dispenses multiple food grains with precision -- 25 to 30 kg in just 30 seconds - using Aadhaar-based biometrics.

Deployed in cities like Shillong, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, and Bhopal, the initiative supports the One Nation One Ration Card scheme, providing round the clock access to essential food grains.

"Over the next year, 23 new, highly automated Annapurti machines will be deployed across India, underscoring how 5G can foster digital inclusion and food security," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

OpenAI, chatgpt

Razorpay, NPCI, OpenAI team up to launch agentic payments on ChatGPT

TCS

TCS headcount drops to less than 600k due to restructuring and layoffs

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC dismisses Roche's plea, allows Natco to sell generic Risdiplam

Tata Sons

Tata Trusts trustees to meet on Friday amid govt push to resolve riftpremium

PepsiCo, Pepsi

PepsiCo flags rising competition, slower growth in India beverage market

Topics : Company News Ericsson Telecom

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayRealme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited EditionReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon