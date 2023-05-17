close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Future Retail receives six prospective resolution applicants for its assets

In April, the National Company Law Tribunal had granted an extension of 90 days for conducting the corporate insolvency

Abhijit LeleSharleen Dsouza Mumbai
Future Retail

Under the second option, FRL’s business would be distributed into five clusters and PRAs could bid for “any individual cluster or any combination of clusters”

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 9:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In an exchange filing, debt-ridden Future Retail on Wednesday said it had received bids from six resolution applicants for its assets.
“The aforesaid submissions were opened in the meeting of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the corporate debtor held on May 16, 2023, in presence of the prospective resolution applicants,” it said.

According to media reports, Reliance Retail and Adani Group have not bid for Future Retail’s assets.
Reports state that the highest bid came from Space Mantra, and the five other companies that placed bids were Pinnacle Air, Palgun Tech LLC, Lehar Solutions, Goodwill Furniture, and Sarvabhishta E-waste Management.

The bids were placed in response to a request for the resolution plans dated April 14. On that day, Future Retail put up the final list of 48 bidders who had submitted expressions of interest (EoIs) to acquire Future Retail. That list included JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction, Reliance Retail Ventures, WH Smith Travel, and April Moon Retail (a joint venture between Adani Airports Holding and Flemingo Group), Jindal Power, and a host of recycling companies.
History

Also Read

NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today

Delhi HC rejects Future Group's plea to terminate arbitration before SIAC

Reliance Retail, Adani Group no longer bidding for Future Retail: Report

As Future Retail bankruptcy crawls, Adani and Reliance among bidders

Future Enterprises admitted for insolvency, NCLT appoints interim RP

Black+Decker announces licencing agreement with Indkal Technologies

Hinduja group patriarch Srichand P Hinduja passes away at 87 in London

Jindal Stainless to raise upto Rs 5,000 cr through multiple instruments

Realty firm Group 108 signs MoU to invest Rs 2,000 crore in Noida

Room rates, occupancy surpass pre-Covid levels for hotels, says report


In March, Future Retail’s creditors invited EoIs for the company and its assets. On March 1, the company had said it had failed to get a plan for revival and that lenders would decide on further action.
On March 23, FRL’s creditors invited new EoIs whereby prospective buyers could bid for the debt-ridden firm “as a going concern or individual cluster or a combination of clusters of its assets”, as it failed to attract a resolution plan in more than four months.

In April, the National Company Law Tribunal had granted an extension of 90 days for conducting the corporate insolvency.
The CoC had provided two options in the EoI and the last date for submission was April 7.

In the first option, the Prospective Resolution Applicant (PRA) could bid for the acquisition of FRL as a whole, including its shareholding interest in subsidiaries.
Under the second option, FRL’s business would be distributed into five clusters and PRAs could bid for “any individual cluster or any combination of clusters”.

“Having regard to the complexity and scale of operations of FRL, the resolution professional has, in consultation with and prior approval of the CoC of FRL, categorised the business of the corporate debtor in five clusters,” as per the new EoI.

Future Retail

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Future Retail NCLT Big Bazaar

First Published: May 17 2023 | 9:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

JK Tyre reports nearly three-fold increase in Q4 profit to Rs 108 cr

New acquisition sets the wheel in motion for JK Tyre
2 min read

Auto parts firm Pricol moves CCI over Minda plan to buy 24.5% stake

Minda picks up 26% in charging solution startup EVQPOINT via subsidiary
3 min read

Braithwaite revenue up 36.5% to Rs 1043 cr, eyes PDS foodgrain movement biz

Q4 results: Early birds disappoint; combined net of 104 firms down 0.5%
2 min read

Future Retail receives six prospective resolution applicants for its assets

Future Retail
2 min read

Black+Decker announces licencing agreement with Indkal Technologies

General Atlantic to buy 21.6% stake in IIFL Wealth for Rs 1,122 cr
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
3 min read

Reliance Retail, Adani Group no longer bidding for Future Retail: Report

Future Retail
2 min read

Adani-Hindenburg case: SC grants Sebi time till August 14 to submit report

sebi
2 min read
Premium

A year after listing, LIC scorecard lacks lustre; new biz premium down 50%

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

KFC-operator India's Devyani's profit falls on expenses, demand slowdown

KFC-operator India's Devyani's profit falls on expenses, demand slowdown
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon