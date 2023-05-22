Go First insolvency: NCLAT rules in favour of airline, upholds NCLT order



The lessors had appealed against National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) decision on May 10 to admit the airline's insolvency plea and allow it a moratorium against coercive action. NCLAT upheld that order, but lessors may still file another application of malicious intent and fraud against the airline in NCLT. Go First will retain its aircraft after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday dismissed appeals filed by the cash-strapped airline’s lessors.



Maninder Singh, senior advocate appearing for Go First, told NCLAT in the last hearing that an impression was being created that there was something "wrong and malicious" about the airline seeking voluntary insolvency. If the NCLT accepts this application, the moratorium against the airline can be lifted. Lessors also have the option of appealing against the NCLAT decision in the Supreme Court.



SMBC Aviation Capital had told the tribunal that the insolvency application by Go Air is "malicious" and a "smokescreen". They also said that the aircraft in the possession of Go First are their assets, which they are not able to access. The NCLAT will later hear SMBC Aviation Capital, SFV Aircraft Holdings, GY Aviation Lease, and Engine Leasing Finance appeal against the NCLT order.

The insolvency resolution professional of Go First had told NCLAT that if the airline was allowed to operate, around 80 engines from Pratt & Whitney would “change the fortunes of the company”. Meanwhile, SFV Aircraft Holdings had said, “They may tinker with our planes, may use parts from my planes to service other planes.”