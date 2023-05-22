close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Go First insolvency: NCLAT rules in favour of airline, upholds NCLT order

Lessors had appealed against NCLT decision to admit the airline's insolvency plea and allow it moratorium

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
Go First

2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 3:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Go First will retain its aircraft after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday dismissed appeals filed by the cash-strapped airline’s lessors.
The lessors had appealed against National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) decision on May 10 to admit the airline's insolvency plea and allow it a moratorium against coercive action. NCLAT upheld that order, but lessors may still file another application of malicious intent and fraud against the airline in NCLT.

If the NCLT accepts this application, the moratorium against the airline can be lifted. Lessors also have the option of appealing against the NCLAT decision in the Supreme Court.
Maninder Singh, senior advocate appearing for Go First, told NCLAT in the last hearing that an impression was being created that there was something "wrong and malicious" about the airline seeking voluntary insolvency.

The NCLAT will later hear SMBC Aviation Capital, SFV Aircraft Holdings, GY Aviation Lease, and Engine Leasing Finance appeal against the NCLT order.
SMBC Aviation Capital had told the tribunal that the insolvency application by Go Air is "malicious" and a "smokescreen". They also said that the aircraft in the possession of Go First are their assets, which they are not able to access.

Also Read

Jalan-Kalrock consortium looks to move SC over Jet Airways staffers' dues

STT hike to GST appellate tribunal: Key takeaways from Finance Bill 2023

Reconsider Satyam order: Securities Appellate Tribunal to Sebi

Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister

Bombay HC relief for GST assessees amid non-existence of tribunal

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports net loss of Rs 187 crore in Q4

Amazon Fresh enters over 60 Indian cities with expanded list of groceries

Meta fined 1.2 bn euros for breaching European Union's privacy laws

Pratilipi partners with HarperCollins, to bring 200 e-books on platform

Jet Airways case: NCLAT to pass order on JKC's plea against SBI on May 30


Meanwhile, SFV Aircraft Holdings had said, “They may tinker with our planes, may use parts from my planes to service other planes.”
The insolvency resolution professional of Go First had told NCLAT that if the airline was allowed to operate, around 80 engines from Pratt & Whitney would “change the fortunes of the company”.

The airline had told the NCLT it had won an arbitral award in Singapore against Pratt & Whitney (P&W), directing P&W to supply 10 serviceable engines by April 27 this year and 10 serviceable engines each month till December 2023.
SMBC Aviation Capital told the court in a submission on May 11 that the Indian aviation sector is being seen as a risky jurisdiction in light of the fate of Kingfisher and Jet Airways. "Due to such difficulties, lessors and international aircraft owners see India as a risky jurisdiction for aircraft leasing. Therefore, Indian operators have to pay a premium to take aircraft on lease. Thus, the admission of the petition (of Go First) will further shake the confidence of the International Aviation Industry," SMBC told the appellate tribunal.
Topics : NCLT Go Air

First Published: May 22 2023 | 3:38 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Go First insolvency: NCLAT rules in favour of airline, upholds NCLT order

Go First
2 min read

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports net loss of Rs 187 crore in Q4

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL)
2 min read

Amazon Fresh enters over 60 Indian cities with expanded list of groceries

Amazon fresh
1 min read

Meta fined 1.2 bn euros for breaching European Union's privacy laws

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Sun Pharma Advanced Research loss widens to Rs 81.99 cr in March quarter

Sun Pharma
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Combined revenue of listed Tata group's firms tops Rs 10 trillion

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
5 min read
Premium

Brokerage industry undergoing big transformation: IIFL Securities chairman

R Venkataraman, Chairman, IIFL Securities Ltd
5 min read

TCS-led consortium wins Rs 15,000 crore BSNL 4G network rollout deal

BSNL
2 min read
Premium

A new fintech world is upon us amid funding drought, lower valuations

Fintech
8 min read
Premium

From electronics to semiconductor, MNCs in search of policy stability

MNCs with permanent establishment to pay tax on pre-negotiated income
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon