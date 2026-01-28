Google announces ₹85 crore grant to bring AI into Indian classrooms

Tech giant Google on Wednesday announced a grant worth Rs 85 crore (nearly $10 million) to non-profit organisation Wadhwani AI to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into government-owned education and development platforms. Through this grant, the firm is targeting support for 75 million students, 1.8 million educators, and one million early career professionals by the end of 2027.

“We have tools like the POSHAN Tracker, SWAYAM, and more, and the aim is to strengthen these existing public infrastructure tools and platforms and deliver truly high-quality learning experiences from early childhood through higher education,” Preeti Lobana, vice president and country manager, Google India, said.

Lobana added that the initiative has already reached 10 million students and educators, and will use voice AI to help students build oral reading fluency in 10 Indian languages.

The firm also unveiled a new Gemini feature, launched in collaboration with education technology startup PhysicsWallah and Careers360, that allows students to take JEE Mains mock tests.

In addition, it announced a collaboration with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) in Meerut to set up the country’s first AI-enabled university.

“Using Google Cloud and Gemini, CCSU aims to transform its teaching methods and operations. For students, this means access to personalised AI tutors and skill gap analysis to help them align their learning with workforce needs. For educators, AI will help design teaching content and multilingual aids. And for administrators, intelligent automation will help streamline workflows,” the company said in a statement.

Google said India is home to one of the world’s largest communities of AI-powered learners, with the country recording the highest usage of Gemini for learning globally. It added that a survey on the impact of these tools showed that among students who had access, 95 per cent felt more confident as the platform assisted them with tasks such as preparing for job interviews and building academic plans.