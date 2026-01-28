Google's Android for PC may get redesigned status bar, Chrome Extensions

Google’s Android desktop platform is likely under testing. A recent bug report on Google’s Issue Tracker platform has offered the first glimpse of what appears to be Android’s full desktop interface. Spotted by 9To5Google, the report revealed changes such as a redesigned status bar, desktop-style Chrome extensions support, and UI elements tuned for large screens. The report has since been removed, suggesting it was likely showcasing an internal build of Android 16 running on Chromebook hardware.

Last year, Google confirmed that it is working on Android for PCs as a long-term successor to ChromeOS, with the new platform expected to start rolling out in 2026.

Android for PC: What to expect

As per the 9To5Google report, the visuals included in the bug report showed Android running on what Google internally refers to as “Aluminium OS,” a codename that has previously appeared in job listings and official comments. The build was reportedly running on an HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook with Intel hardware, indicating that Google is using existing ChromeOS devices as testbeds during development.

One of the most noticeable changes is the redesigned status bar. Unlike the slimmer bars seen on phones and tablets, the desktop version appears to use a taller layout better suited for large displays. It shows the time with seconds, the full date, battery status, Wi-Fi, notifications, keyboard language, a Gemini icon, and screen recording controls. According to the report, the layout looks closer to a traditional desktop operating system rather than a stretched mobile interface.

The taskbar is said to remain largely similar to what Android already offers in its tablet and desktop modes. App icons sit along the bottom, and multitasking behaves in line with current large-screen Android. Window controls — minimise, maximise, and close — appear at the top-right of app windows, similar to ChromeOS.

Another notable detail is Google Chrome’s interface. While it largely matches the existing large-screen Android version of Chrome, screenshots shared in the bug report showed a dedicated Extensions button. Until now, this has been exclusive to desktop Chrome on Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS. This suggests that Android on PC may finally support Chrome extensions natively, rather than relying on mobile-focused workarounds.

The screenshots also showed split-screen multitasking and standard desktop windowing, with app names displayed in the title bar. Even smaller details, such as a modified mouse cursor with a visible tail, suggest that Google is actively optimising the experience for keyboard-and-mouse use instead of touch alone.

Google has not commented on the visuals shared in the bug report and has not confirmed a release timeline for Android for PC.