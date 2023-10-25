close
HMD Global expects 25-30% sales growth in Nokia phones with Easy Pay launch

The HMD Easy Pay Program covers a variety of Nokia smartphone models, including the Nokia G42, Nokia C32, Nokia C22, and Nokia C12 Pro

HMD Global Easy Pay

HMD Global Easy Pay (Photo: Khalid Anzar)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 8:45 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Nokia brand mobile device maker HMD Global expects a 25-30 per cent increase in sales in handsets on the back of the introduction of Easy Pay finance option for customers, a senior company official said on Wednesday.
HMD Global has partnered with DMI Finance to provide finance for Nokia brand mobile devices across 4,000 retail outlets spread across the country.
"With Easy Pay in place, we expect 25-30 per cent sales growth on a year-on-year basis. Even between quarter three (October-December) versus quarter two (July-September), we expect 25-30 per cent growth," HMD Global, VP-India and APAC, Ravi Kunwar said.
He said that the company's Nokia G 42 5G phones were launched recently at a starting price of Rs 11,999 apiece and have run out of stock which reflects the demand for HMD devices.
"India is leading in terms of 5G adoption globally and if a product like G42 is being loved and adopted at such a fast pace then it means we are on the right track, our values and strategies are right. To top it up, we have announced Easy Finance. It is a seamless, paperless finance option," Kunwar said.
The HMD Easy Pay Program covers a variety of Nokia smartphone models, including the Nokia G42, Nokia C32, Nokia C22, and Nokia C12 Pro.
Kunwar said that the company is focussing on innovation, bringing devices at competitive price and enhancing affordability for business growth.
"We are the first one to have introduced UPI in feature phones. We continue to maintain leadership in the feature phone segment. Affordability is a key thing for the consumers and with the ASP (average selling price) of smartphones going up, people want more options," Kunwar said.
HMD Global makes mobile phones in collaboration with Foxconn, Dixon, Lava etc. The company has started exporting mobile phones again from India this year.
"20-25 per cent of our production in India is getting exported," Kunwar said.

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 8:45 PM IST

