Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

HMSI recalls GL1800 Gold Wing, CBR1000RR units to fix faulty fuel pumps

HMSI, however, did not provide an exact number of the units being recalled

Honda Silver Wing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 9:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Friday said it is recalling certain units of its superbikes GL1800 Gold Wing and CBR1000RR to inspect and replace faulty fuel pumps.
Honda GL1800 Gold Wing manufactured between December 2017 and December 2023 and CBR1000RR manufactured between September 2017 and April 2020 are affected, the two-wheeler major said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
HMSI, however, did not provide an exact number of the units being recalled.
"The fuel pump impellers may have been improperly molded, which can cause them to deform and result in fuel pump failure. If the fuel pump module becomes inoperative, the engine may not start or can stall without indication while riding," the company stated.
The inspection and replacement of fuel pumps will be carried out at BigWing Topline dealerships across India, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ola Electric cuts its scooter prices by up to Rs 25,000. Details here

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India sales up 20% to 4,47,849 units in Nov

Chandigarh imposes temporary restriction on sale of petrol, diesel

HMSI sees increase in sales by 27% to 317,123 units in December 2023

Honda Elevate crosses 20,000 sales-mark since its launch in September

HDB Fin Services to raise Rs 2,500 crore via debt capital for biz growth

AU Small Finance Bank rules out further hike in interest rates on deposits

Coal India production hits record 703.91 MT this fiscal until March 7

After MGL and IGL, Torrent Gas reduces CNG prices by Rs 2.50 per kg

Strong portfolio, new launches to help Abbott India to outperform

Topics : HMSI Honda Motorcycles Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India superbike

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 9:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon