HMSI recalls GL1800 Gold Wing, CBR1000RR units to fix faulty fuel pumps

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Friday said it is recalling certain units of its superbikes GL1800 Gold Wing and CBR1000RR to inspect and replace faulty fuel pumps.

Honda GL1800 Gold Wing manufactured between December 2017 and December 2023 and CBR1000RR manufactured between September 2017 and April 2020 are affected, the two-wheeler major said in a statement.

HMSI, however, did not provide an exact number of the units being recalled.

"The fuel pump impellers may have been improperly molded, which can cause them to deform and result in fuel pump failure. If the fuel pump module becomes inoperative, the engine may not start or can stall without indication while riding," the company stated.

The inspection and replacement of fuel pumps will be carried out at BigWing Topline dealerships across India, it added.