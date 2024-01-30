Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ikea adds doorstep delivery facility in new markets, expects higher demand

At present, Ikea India gets around 25 per cent of its sales through online channels. The company will soon launch its Shop By Phone assistance service, company's India CEO Susanne Pulverer said

IKEA

"However, the convenience offered by online channels is expected to continue growing, especially considering people's busy lives and the challenges of traffic," the Ikea India CEO said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leading furniture retailer Ikea has introduced doorstep delivery facility in 62 new markets in India, and the company expects online demand to go up in the coming years, the company's India CEO Susanne Pulverer said.
At present, Ikea India gets around 25 per cent of its sales through online channels. The company will soon launch its Shop By Phone assistance service, she said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
This is part of the approach of the entire Ikea brand evolving towards an omnichannel approach globally, acknowledging the challenges of people having less time and the importance of convenience in their purchasing decisions, said Pulverer.
"It (online sales) is around 25 per cent of our total turnover. We believe there is potential for further growth both in terms of market share and overall sales," Pulverer told PTI.
The 62 new markets are spread across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, which would be served from its nearby stores.
The nature of Ikea business is such that customers seek touch-and-feel products, which necessitate physical meeting places and stores.
"However, the convenience offered by online channels is expected to continue growing, especially considering people's busy lives and the challenges of traffic," the Ikea India CEO said.
Online sales will grow but it will never surpass those from the physical channels, and there will be a mix, she said.
"Some years back, before we came to India, we were debating between 20 per cent and 10 per cent. I am confident that it will be a higher share of the total sales. As we move forward, gradually, it will increase and we will see strong growth in the online segment," she said.
In the markets where Ikea has the highest share, online share is around 30 plus per cent, according to Pulverer.
"It is at the same level as any other market where we are present in the world," she added.

Also Read

Ikea enters 2nd phase of growth in India, to expand retail operations

Want to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Ikea ordered to pay Rs 3,000 for asking customer to buy Rs 20 carry bag

Pune teacher earns praise for educating kids on 'good touch and bad touch'

Ikea India expects double-digit growth, to sell festive dedicated items

Wheels India Q3 results: Net profit at Rs 12.58 cr amid low-demand

Bajaj Finserv arm acquires 100% stake in Vidal Healthcare Services

Toyota suspends dispatch of 3 models in India due to some 'irregularities'

Volvo says will minutely examine C40 Recharge EV to ascertain cause of fire

Servotech Power, BPCL to set up 1,800 EV charging stations pan India

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IKEA IKEA India doorstep delivery Furniture major IKEA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Solar Policy 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesOnePlus 12 Sale TodayInterim Budget 2024 Date & TimeBank of Baroda Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon