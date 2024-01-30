Sensex (    %)
                        
Toyota suspends dispatch of 3 models in India due to some 'irregularities'

The issue does not have any impact on the emissions or safety of the affected vehicles, the company stated

Toyota

Toyota logos are seen at City Toyota in Daly City, California, US | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is temporarily suspending the dispatch of its three models -- Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Hilux -- in the country after "irregularities" were found in the certification tests for the diesel powertrain.
Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO), a company affiliated with Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC), on January 29, 2024, announced that irregularities in horsepower output certification tests were found on three diesel engine models.
In case of India, such engines are used in Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Hilux.
"The irregularities concern the smoothing of power and torque curves but did not lead to any over-stating or over-claims on horsepower, torque or other powertrain related values," a Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) spokesperson said in a statement when contacted over the issue.
The issue does not have any impact on the emissions or safety of the affected vehicles, the company stated.
"Toyota is working with relevant authorities to re-confirm the data used for the certification of the affected vehicles. As such, in case of TKM also the dispatch of affected vehicles will be temporarily suspended," the automaker noted.
TKM would, however, continue to take new orders for the three models, it said. For cars that have already been dispatched but have not yet been delivered to the customer, the company will carefully explain to customers about this condition, the company stated.
"Thereafter, we will proceed with registration and delivery for customers who opt to receive their vehicles," it added.
It further stated: "We would like to reassure our existing customers by stating that we believe their vehicles are unaffected by these irregularities, as this did not result in any variations in horsepower, torque or other powertrain-related values."

Additionally, this has not compromised the emissions or safety of their vehicles, TKM said.
"Nevertheless, TKM sincerely apologises for any inconvenience and concern this irregularity may cause to our customers and other stakeholders," it said.
The Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Hilux account for almost a third of TKM's total sales in India.
Ten models use the affected engines globally, including six in Japan.

Topics : Toyota Motor Toyota India Toyota Motor Corp Toyota cars diesel cars

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

