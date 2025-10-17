Friday, October 17, 2025 | 07:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / India Cements logs profit of ₹8.81 cr in Q2; plans ₹2,014 cr on expansion

India Cements logs profit of ₹8.81 cr in Q2; plans ₹2,014 cr on expansion

The board of ICL has approved an investment of ₹2,014 crore, which includes a capex of ₹1,574 crore for modernisation and ₹440 crore for capacity enhancement

Q2 earnings, Q2

ICL currently has a capacity of 14.75 million tonnes, and this new proposed investment will add "necessary capacity for upcoming business opportunities and improve competitive positioning of the company".

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India Cements Ltd (ICL), now part of the Aditya Birla Group firm, on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 8.81 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

The board of ICL has approved an investment of Rs 2,014 crore, which includes a capex of Rs 1,574 crore for modernisation and Rs 440 crore for capacity enhancement.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 339.13 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a BSE filing from ICL, now a subsidiary of UltraTech Cement.

Its revenue from operations was up 9.31 per cent to Rs 1,117.04 crore in the September quarter of FY26. This was at Rs 1,021.84 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

 

Total expenses of ICL were at Rs 1,135.64 crore, down 13.5 per cent year-on-year.

Also Read

Ultratech cements

India Cements up 6%, hits new high as UltraTech to sell 6.49% stake via OFS

Stock market

Stocks to Watch, Aug 21: India Cements, Clean Science, Railtel, Aurobindo

UltraTech

UltraTech Cement to sell up to 6.5% stake in unit India Cements

UltraTech

UltraTech Cement gets target upgrades on solid Q1 show, integration winspremium

cement industry

India Cements declines 5% as company incurs net loss against profit YoY

In Q2, ICL domestic sales volume of 2.44 million tonnes was up 11.9 per cent on q-o-q basis. Its average capacity utilisation was at 65 per cent for the quarter, the company said in its post result presentations.

However, total income of ICL, which includes other income, was down 2.94 per cent at Rs 1,146.04 crore in the September quarter of FY'26.

UltraTech, the country's leading cement maker, in December last year, acquired the promoter's stake in the south India-based cement maker. Consequently, ICL had become a subsidiary of UltraTech Cement with effect from December 24, 2024.

In a separate filing, ICL informed its board of directors in its meeting held on Friday approved capex towards capacity expansion and modernisation.

The board has approved to invest Rs 440 crore for a proposed capacity addition of 2.80 million tonnes, which will be raised through a "mix of debt and internal accrual".

ICL currently has a capacity of 14.75 million tonnes, and this new proposed investment will add "necessary capacity for upcoming business opportunities and improve competitive positioning of the company".

"Additionally, the board has also approved a capex of Rs 1,574 crore towards modernisation," it said.

Shares of India Cements Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 391.75 on BSE, down 0.58 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jio, Jio logo

Jio Platforms Q2 net profit jumps 13% to ₹7,379 crore on higher ARPU

Akasa Air

Akasa Air to boost domestic, international flights; Delhi becomes 3rd base

bank of india, BOI

Bank of India Q2FY26 results: Net profit up 7.62% on dip in credit costs

Biocon Biologics, Biocon logo

Biocon Biologics expands Civica tie-up to launch pvt-label insulin in US

Meta

Meta introduces parental controls for AI chats with teens from next year

Topics : Company News India Cements Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon