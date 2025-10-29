Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 11:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / India's HPCL-Mittal Energy stops buying Russian crude oil amid sanctions

India's HPCL-Mittal Energy stops buying Russian crude oil amid sanctions

Last week, the US and Europe imposed a raft of fresh sanctions on Russian oil, with Washington targetting the country's top oil producers Lukoil and Rosneft

Russian Oil

HMEL said the cargo was sold to the company on a delivered basis, meaning it would not be aware of the specific ships used for transporting the crude, nor any actions by those ships to obscure their location.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 11:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian refiner HPCL-Mittal Energy said on Wednesday it has stopped purchasing Russian oil, shortly after the Financial Times reported the company bought Russian oil transported on blacklisted ships. 
Last week, the U.S. and Europe imposed a raft of fresh sanctions on Russian oil, with Washington targetting the country's top oil producers Lukoil and Rosneft . This has prompted Indian refiners to pause buying Russian oil as they await clarity. 
The company said in the statement, "HMEL had already taken the decision to suspend further purchases of Russian crude upon recent announcements of new restrictions on imports of crude oil from Russia by the United States, European Union and United Kingdom, pending receipt of any outstanding orders." India has become the biggest buyer of seaborne Russian oil sold at a discount after Western nations shunned purchases and imposed sanctions on Moscow for its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. 
 
The Financial Times report said it was unclear whether the refiner, which is partly owned by steel tycoon Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, was aware of the vessels being used. 
HMEL said the cargo was sold to the company on a delivered basis, meaning it would not be aware of the specific ships used for transporting the crude, nor any actions by those ships to obscure their location. 
It added the ship that delivered crude to its port was not under sanctions at the time of delivery. 
The company, which operates a 226,000-barrels-per-day refinery in the northern state of Punjab, however said it will review its position and comply with Indian government policy and laws.

More From This Section

JSW Steel, JSW

JSW Steel laying groundwork for CBAM regime, says CEO Jayant Acharya

Cognizant, Cognizant Technologies

Nasdaq-listed Cognizant lifts revenue guidance on strong client spending

Radico Khaitan

White spirits lead Radico's growth story; Q2 net profit rises 73%

Gujarat Port

GMB, APM Terminals Pipavav ink ₹17,000 crore MoU to boost Gujarat ports

mcdonalds

McDonald's Corporation opens largest office outside US in Hyderabad

Topics : oil Russia India oil imports Mittal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 11:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWorld Stroke Day 2025BSFI Summit 2025World Savings Day 2025Q2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon