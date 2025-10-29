Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Radico Khaitan Q3FY26: Profit up 73%, sales rise 29% on white spirits

Radico Khaitan Q3FY26: Profit up 73%, sales rise 29% on white spirits

Radico Khaitan's net profit jumps 73% to Rs 139.5 crore in Q3FY26 as white spirits like vodka and gin outpace brown spirits in driving premiumisation

Radico Khaitan

Radico Khaitan | Source: www.radicokhaitan.com

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Liquor maker Radico Khaitan has identified white spirits as a key growth driver, with the segment registering a faster rate of expansion compared to brown spirits such as whisky, rum, and brandy.
 
White spirits outperform brown spirits in growth momentum 
“Since the launch of Magic Moments in 2006, we have believed in the segment, especially with our population of women and youngsters. In the last few years, we are seeing white spirits like gin and vodka increasing much faster than brown spirits,” said Abhishek Khaitan, managing director, Radico Khaitan, in an interview with Business Standard after announcing the company’s September quarter (Q3FY26) results.
 
 
The white spirits segment, which includes the company’s flagship Jaisalmer gin, recorded 20 per cent growth in the quarter, he added.
 
“White spirits are there for the future, and we have covered the segment well. We have been constantly innovating in the vodka category with the launch of three flavours in the last six months, which will continue,” Khaitan said.

The company also invested about Rs 40 crore in D’Yavol Spirits to launch a premium tequila.
 
Profit rises 73% as sales grow nearly 30% in Q3FY26 
Radico Khaitan reported a 73 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 139.5 crore from Rs 80.6 crore a year ago. Consolidated net sales rose 29.4 per cent to Rs 5,056.7 crore from Rs 3,906 crore in the same period last year.
 
The company recorded its highest-ever volume growth of 21.7 per cent in the prestige and above segment, selling 3.89 million cases.
 
Luxury and premium brands gain strong traction
  “We are on track to record Rs 500 crore in sales from the luxury segment this financial year. Morpheus Rare Luxury whisky continues to strengthen its position in the super-premium whisky segment with expanding consumer reach across markets, while The Spirit of Kashmyr vodka is now available in seven states,” Khaitan added.
 
IMFL volumes up 38%, driven by Andhra Pradesh and northern markets 
The company’s total Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) volumes increased 37.8 per cent to 9.34 million cases, with regular volumes maintaining their strong growth trajectory of 79.6 per cent to 5.04 million cases.
 
“Change in the route-to-market in Andhra Pradesh contributed to regular volume growth to a large extent, where we are the largest player with a market share close to 28 per cent. Apart from that, states like Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have also started growing in the regular range,” he said.

Topics : Radico Khaitan Liquor firms liquor industry

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

