close
Sensex (-0.33%)
66009.15 -221.09
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

India's Lava looks to corner a third of feature phone market share

Since it was set up in 2009, Lava has become popular for the budget phones, which have a keypad but no high-end features

Lava Agni 2 5G

Lava Agni 2 5G

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 5:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Homegrown Indian mobile phone firm Lava will launch 4G feature phones as it aims to corner a third of the market share for the entry-level devices within a year, while also gradually boosting its budget smartphones, a top executive said.
Since it was set up in 2009, Lava has become popular for the budget phones, which have a keypad but no high-end features.
The company will launch 4G feature phones in the effort to take its market share in the segment to 35% within a year, up from 26% now, said Sunil Raina, the president and business head of Lava International.
The firm wants to "come to a very dominant position" in this segment, he added.
Research firm Counterpoint estimates that Lava has a share of less than 1% in the world's second-biggest smartphone market, with 650 million such devices.
Despite Indians' growing use of smartphones, Counterpoint estimates roughly 290 million of the population still uses feature phones.

Also Read

Lava Blaze 2 smartphone goes on sale on Amazon India: Unboxing, specs, more

Lava Agni 2 5G review: Finally, a competitive smartphone from Indian brand

Nothing Phone (2) review: A motley mix of familiar design, fresh experience

Nothing Phone 2 launch on July 11: Watch livestream, know expected specs

Hockey: FIH takes U-turn, abandons trial of new penalty corner rule

Indian Potash sees no Canada supply hit amid row, hopes to extend deal

Sterlite Power buys Beawar Transmission to develop project in Rajasthan

Pharmaceutical firm Valiant Laboratories' IPO to open on September 27

Iron Mountain appoints Arvind Subramanian as executive VP, MD India

ANZ bank onboards HCLTech to drive digital workplace across 33 countries

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's telecom arm recently launched a device in the category, offering services such as digital payments.
Lava also plans to boost its smartphone offerings in the budget segment. In the next two years, it aims to exceed a 10% share of the market for smartphones costing less than 30,000 rupees ($360), from about 1% to 2% now, Raina said.
All the firm's smartphones will be 5G, or next-generation, supported by next year, he added.
"We believe we can be quite a significant player in this (budget) segment," Raina said, adding that phones costing less than 30,000 rupees ($360) would still form more than 40% of an estimated $72 billion smartphone market in India by 2028.
"It does not mean that we don't want to go above 30K ... We are building our capabilities step by step".
Lava's strategic bet on the affordable category runs counter to moves by top players Samsung and Xiaomi, which increasingly offer premium smartphones as Indians upgrade their devices.
In recent years, Lava has moved all its design and manufacturing operations to India from China.
While it shelved a plan for an initial public offer in 2021, Lava is eyeing a listing down the road as it builds out the smartphone business, Raina added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lava Mobile phone Indian smartphone market

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon