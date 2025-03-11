Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 07:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / IndusInd Bank CEO confident on Q4 net profit despite derivative hit

IndusInd Bank CEO confident on Q4 net profit despite derivative hit

Promoter Hinduja says no margin call on pledged shares so far

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank

Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IndusInd Bank will report net profit for the current quarter (January–March) as well as for the full financial year, despite the hit on the bottom line due to discrepancies discovered in the derivative portfolio, Sumant Kathpalia, MD & CEO, IndusInd Bank, said in an interview with CNBC TV18 on Tuesday.
 
On Friday, the bank informed the exchanges that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) granted only a one-year extension to Kathpalia, even though the board had recommended a three-year reappointment.
 
He assured that the bank’s capital adequacy will remain above 15 per cent, helped by the relief the RBI has provided to banks through relaxation in risk weights on microfinance exposures.
 
 
On Monday, the bank reported that an internal review of processes related to its derivative portfolio revealed certain discrepancies, which will adversely impact its net worth by 2.35 per cent. Analysts estimate the hit on profit to be between Rs 1,500 crore and Rs 2,000 crore.
 
The bank has appointed an external agency to independently review and validate the internal findings. A final report from the external agency is awaited, based on which the bank will appropriately consider any resultant impact in its financial statements.

Also Read

Indusind Bank

IndusInd Bank stock falls: Promoter assures liquidity, no margin calls

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty overcome US recession scare, end flat; IndusInd Bank dips 27%

indusind bank

LIC, ICICI Pru, SBI MF: Top mutual funds who own IndusInd Bank stock

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank stock crashes as derivative portfolio hit invites downgrades

Hinduja Group stocks tumble today as downgrades hit IndusInd Bank

Hinduja Group stocks tumble today as downgrades hit IndusInd Bank

 
The bank has stated that its profitability and capital adequacy remain healthy to absorb this one-time impact.
 
Addressing an analyst call on Monday, Kathpalia said that the discrepancies found could have influenced the RBI’s decision not to grant him a three-year extension.
 
“I got two years for my second term, and one year for my third term. It was more a conjecture on my part, and we have to respect RBI’s views. In two consecutive terms, you are either getting a two-year or one-year term and not the full term…,” Kathpalia said in the interview.
 
“The board will look at succession planning, considering both external and internal candidates to decide on the way ahead,” he said.
 
On being asked if he would be considered by the bank’s board as one of the candidates to lead the bank again, Kathpalia said, “That is very difficult for me to say. I have a one-year tenure, and I have a lot of work to do. The bank has to get back on its feet and show in Q1FY26 where it stands compared to its peers. We have to restore profitability and regain the trust of investors as well as depositors.”
 
Promoter Hinduja's remarks
Separately, Ashok Hinduja, chairman, IndusInd International Holdings (IIHL), in an interview with CNBC TV18, said, “Our trust and confidence in the board and management is very strong.”
 
“The financials are very strong. The operating profit for nine months is over Rs 11,000 crore. The hit of Rs 1,500–1,600 crore is not significant. They will be able to absorb this impact,” Hinduja said, adding that his suggestion to shareholders is that they should not panic, as these are routine issues.
 
He added that the promoters are waiting for approval from the RBI to increase their stake in the bank from 15 per cent to 26 per cent. "As soon as we receive approval from the RBI, we will immediately inject capital into the bank as and when required," he said.
 
Hinduja also stated that there has been no margin call on the shares pledged by IIHL of IndusInd Bank.
 

More From This Section

Premiumnext-generation sequencing (NGS)-based assay developed by IIT Mumbai-incubated start-up Haystack Analytics genome

Haystack Analytics eyes US, EU for genome sequencing test expansion

2025 FZ-S Fi Hybrid

Yamaha Motor launches its first hybrid motorcycle in India's 150cc segment

cci

CCI clears ONGC-NTPC Green's proposal to acquire Ayana for Rs 19,500 cr

Tata Technologies

Tata Technologies announces leadership changes to drive growth strategy

Mahesh Kumar Jain

Former RBI deputy governor MK Jain to join Reliance Industries as advisor

Topics : IndusInd Bank Banking sector Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayPakistan Passenger Train HijackedSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayCBSE Class 12 English Paper 2025 AnalysisTSPSC Group2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon