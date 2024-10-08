Business Standard
IRB Infra's toll revenue collection rises 19% to Rs 502 crore in Sep

IRB Infrastructure on Tuesday posted a 19 per cent year-on rise in its toll revenue to Rs 502 crore in September.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Revenues from the toll collection business stood at Rs 421 crore in the same month last year, IRB said in an exchange filing.

Out of its 17 tolls, IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra contributed the major share of Rs 136.8 crore to the total revenue collection, followed by IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway, which contributed Rs 58.4 crore, it said.

Amitabh Murarka, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited, said, "Our toll revenue has demonstrated resilience despite severe rains in some of the regions. As we look ahead to the festive season, we are optimistic about sustaining the growth, driven by increased travel and economic activities".

 

IRB is India's first integrated infrastructure player in the highways segment. It is the largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer in India with an asset base of over Rs 80,000 crore in 12 states.


First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 10:21 PM IST

