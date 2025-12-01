Monday, December 01, 2025 | 08:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / IRB Infrastructure approves sale of Gandeva Ena project for ₹513 crore

IRB Infrastructure approves sale of Gandeva Ena project for ₹513 crore

IRB Infrastructure, in a statement, said it will receive Rs 513 crore as 100 per cent equity consideration from the IRB InvIT Fund upon completion of the transfer

IRB Infrastructure Developers

Consequently, IRB's consolidated net debt-to-equity ratio will see a meaningful improvement, it added. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

IRB Infrastructure on Monday said its board has approved the sale of its Gandeva Ena (VM7) hybrid annuity model project, which forms part of the upcoming Delhi Mumbai Greenfield Expressway Project, to IRB InvIT Fund for Rs 513 crore.

IRB Infrastructure, in a statement, said it will receive Rs 513 crore as 100 per cent equity consideration from the IRB InvIT Fund upon completion of the transfer, and the project debt will also be transferred.

Consequently, IRB's consolidated net debt-to-equity ratio will see a meaningful improvement, it added.

According to the statement, the Company has also agreed to be the project manager of VM7 Project, post transfer to Public InvIT.

 

The Gandeva Ena HAM Project is an eight-laning revenue-generating stretch in the State of Gujarat under NHAI's Package-VII of India's ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojana, which is being managed by VM7 Expressway Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, under a concession awarded by the National Highways Authority of India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bank of Maharashtra

Centre to sell up to 6% stake in Bank of Maharashtra via OFS for ₹2,500 cr

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma launches blockbuster plaque psoriasis drug Ilumya in India

Amazon

Amazon Now to open 300 micro fulfillment centers by 2025 amid rivalry

Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani moves SC against SBI classification of his account as fraud

SHARE, acquisition

Tilaknagar Industries completes ₹3,442 crore Imperial Blue acquisition

Topics : IRB Infrastructure Developers IRB Infrastructure Expressway

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamWorld AIDS DAY 2025 ThemePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon