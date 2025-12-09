JioStar to invest ₹4,000 crore in South slate as viewership rises

With a rise in consumption of stories related to the southern region from films to series, JioStar aims to invest Rs 4,000 crore in its South content slate over five years and expand its offering with 1,500 hours of fresh South programming in the next 12 months.
What is driving JioHotstar’s higher engagement for South content?
This follows the platform seeing growth in watch time of around 70 per cent for South content, which is more than the national average, as per Krishnan Kutty, head of cluster entertainment (South), JioStar. He emphasised that today the South doesn’t follow trends; it creates them in terms of content, with audiences engaging more with South content and watching entire series on the platform. Kutty and Sushant Sreeram, head of subscriber video on demand (SVOD) business and chief marketing officer, JioStar, noted that the southern region has emerged as one of JioHotstar’s strongest growth engines, outperforming the rest of the country in subscription depth, retention and CTV adoption.
“We are very bullish on maintaining and even accelerating the momentum that we have seen both from audiences from the south and also from the diversity and the kind of stories that we will see coming out of the south on JioHotstar over the next 12 to 18 months,” Kutty added.
How is JioHotstar expanding formats and creator partnerships in the South?
Sreeram also noted that the platform has been investing in new formats of content that are new to the streaming segment in India. At the same time, in the last 10 months, the streaming platform of India’s largest media conglomerate collaborated with over 500 writers, directors and showrunners, with almost 75 per cent of this year’s South originals opting to launch their content on JioHotstar.
What is JioHotstar’s plan with the Tamil Nadu government and creator ecosystem?
Separately, at a media roundtable in Chennai on Monday, the company announced that it is engaging with the Government of Tamil Nadu to help strengthen the creative ecosystem, from supporting creative labs to enabling internships and participating in state-driven programmes. With JioHotstar’s 400 million users and sustained user base, and its position as the country’s only streaming destination with more than 3 lakh hours of entertainment, Sreeram, at the media roundtable, stated that JioHotstar now serves audiences across 100 per cent of India’s pincodes and has built the country’s largest CTV universe with more than 85 million devices.
“We are seeing subscribers from down south spend significantly more time on the platform and watching more titles across more diverse genres. It is reasonable to believe that translates into much higher retention and therefore much higher subscriber growth as well,” Sreeram highlighted.
Which genres and titles are boosting performance for South content on JioHotstar?
He added that the platform is not limiting itself to any one format, as original series, reality shows and long-form content are seeing growth on JioHotstar. Additionally, he noted that over 80 per cent of Malayalam watch time is driven by viewers outside Kerala. Fantasy-adventure film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which broke the Malayalam film industry’s box office record, and another Telugu-language fantasy superhero film Mirai became the platform’s most-watched movies in 2025.
“Beyond films, Bigg Boss (in the south) has been a phenomenon in this market. There's a show called Heartbeat, which is potentially one of the biggest OTT scripted shows across all platforms, with a worth of 100 million hours of consumption this year. It's not a single segment which has driven performance,” said Sreeram, adding that there is still more opportunity to grow and that, with the last 10 months' performance, the platform is still just scraping the tip of this opportunity.
How are advertisers and AI features shaping JioHotstar’s growth strategy?
From the advertiser’s point of view, local advertisers in the South are now eager to spend more on advertisements on JioHotstar due to the vast reach of its content. In the last 10 months, Kutty added, JioHotstar has increased the number of local advertisers on its platform by 50 per cent.
Meanwhile, Sreeram added that the platform is using AI and exploring its use in scripting, pre-production, production and post-production processes to improve overall productivity.