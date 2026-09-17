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KAS Technologies seeks R&D incentives to boost domestic chip ecosystem

KAS Technologies has sought government incentives for developing semiconductor tools, subsystems and components locally, along with greater support for commercialising IP.

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Representative image | Image: NYT

Akshat Ayush New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 8:55 PM IST

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Semiconductor equipment makers need greater government support for research and development (R&D), including incentives for developing tools, subsystems and components locally, said a senior executive from KAS Technologies at SEMICON India 2026.
 
“There are certain actions that can be further supported by the government like there should be more equipment R&D incentives that should be executed,” said Kunal Singh Bisht, manager - equipment development at KAS Technologies, adding that there is a dire need for dedicated support to build tools, subsystems and components in India to enable fabs to rely more on the domestic supply chain.
 
On intellectual property (IP), Bisht said that India needs more incentives for creating it and turning it into commercial products. He urged that there should be greater adoption of academic IP by the industry as well as greater government support for developing prototypes.
 
 
“There should be more incentives actually when it comes to making the IP, realizing the IP and converting into more of a commercial outcome,” Bisht said.
 
Meanwhile, Yoshiaki Yoshida, director and chairperson of the board at Advantest Corporation, a Japanese semiconductor test equipment maker, said that the company has two R&D facilities in India and supports more than 30 customers in the country.

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“Two fully functional R&D facilities for hardware and software with experienced test and application engineers are supporting more than 30 customers in India,” Yoshida said.
 
Takatoshi Kyo, president at Disco Hi-Tec (Singapore) Pte Ltd, said that the Japanese semiconductor equipment manufacturer has established a training centre in Gujarat, building on its commitment to the Indian market over the last two years, while it has also supplied its products to India since the 1990s.
 
“Together with this training center, we were able to contribute to the training education for the new engineer for the future India semiconductor ecosystem,” Kyo added.

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 8:55 PM IST