Krithivasan to take charge as TCS's new CEO and MD from June 1

He will take over the charge from Rajesh Gopinathan, who last month decided to step down as MD and CEO of IT giant to pursue other interests. He was elevated to the role in February 2017 after serving as the chief financial officer (CFO) since 2013.

K Krithivasan, the new CEO and MD of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), will take charge from June 1, said the company in a statement. The term of his appointment is for a period of 5 years.