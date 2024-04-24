Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

LTIMindtree Q4 results: Profit dips 1.2% to Rs 1,100 cr, revenue up 2.3%

The company's order inflow for the full year was at $5.6 billion, registering a 15.7 per cent growth over FY23

LTIMindtree

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian IT company LTIMindtree on Wednesday reported a 1.2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,100.7 crore for the March quarter.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,114.1 crore in the year-ago period.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Revenue from operations was pegged at Rs 8,892.9 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, up 2.32 per cent from Rs 8,691 crore in the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing.
For the full FY24, the net profit stood 4 per cent higher at Rs 4,584.6 crore.
The revenue from operations for the full FY24 was Rs 35,517 crore, 7.03 per cent higher than the previous fiscal, as per the filing.
"We closed FY24 amidst a tough macro environment and delivered a resilient performance with full-year revenue growth of 4.4 per cent in USD terms and an EBIT margin of 15.7 per cent," Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of LTIMindtree, said in a release.
The company's order inflow for the full year was at USD 5.6 billion, registering a 15.7 per cent growth over FY23, he said.
"This growth reflects the positive outcomes of our positioning as an organisation with scale, expanded capabilities, and larger partnerships. As the market dynamics evolve, we are excited to be part of innovations, partnerships, and initiatives that our clients will embark on in FY25," Chatterjee said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : LTIMindtree IT companies Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceRealme Narzo 70 seriesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon