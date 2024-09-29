Business Standard
Lulu Group to set up food processing, logistics centres in Andhra Pradesh

In a post on social media platform X in response to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's post after their meeting, Yusuffali said, "Our discussions were very fruitful."

UAE-based Lulu Group International will set up modern food processing and logistic centres in Andhra Pradesh along with hypermarkets and a shopping mall in the state, its Chairman and Managing Director Yusuffali MA said on Sunday.

"We have decided to start an international-standard shopping mall with 8-screen imax multiplex in Vizag, state-of-the-art Hypermarkets in Vijayawada and Tirupati along with modern Food Processing and Logistic Centers in Andhra Pradesh," he wrote.

He tagged Naidu, with whom he said he has "got 18 long years of brotherly relationship".

Earlier in a post on X, Naidu updated about his meeting with Yusuffali along with the group's Executive Director Ashraf Ali MA, back to Andhra Pradesh.

"I had a very productive meeting with their delegation in Amaravati today.

"We discussed plans for a Mall and multiplex in Vizag, Hypermarket and multiplexes in Vijayawada and Tirupati, along with investments in the food processing sector across the state," Naidu wrote.

Assuring the state government's "every possible cooperation and support", he said, "I wish my friend all the best in his endeavours and look forward to a fruitful partnership for the development of Andhra Pradesh."

With an annual turnover of USD 8 billion, the Abu Dhabi-headquartered group has presence in a variety of business ranging from hypermarket operations to shopping mall development, manufacturing and trading of goods, hospitality assets, and real estate.

It currently operates in 25 countries around the world.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

