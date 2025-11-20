Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 12:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Godrej Properties buys Bengaluru plot with ₹2,400 crore revenue potential

Godrej Properties buys Bengaluru plot with ₹2,400 crore revenue potential

Godrej Properties has purchased a 3.8-acre land parcel on Sarjapur Road in South Bengaluru with a revenue potential of ₹2,400 crore

Godrej, Godrej properties

The company believes that this acquisition also strengthens its presence in the Sarjapur Road micro-market, one of Bengaluru’s residential hubs | Image: X@GodrejProp

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Godrej Properties has acquired a 3.8-acre land parcel with a revenue potential of Rs 2,400 crore and about 2 million square feet (msf) of development potential on Sarjapur Road in South Bengaluru.
 
The acquisition is an addition to the company’s large-scale, premium residential community project in the same area. Overall, the project has an estimated total revenue potential of Rs 3,500 crore and development potential of 3 msf on the overall 30-acre land.
 
The enhanced potential is largely due to higher floor-space index (FSI) permissibility across the entire land parcel, allowing the combined 30-acre holding to be master planned as an integrated group housing development township, Godrej noted on Thursday.
 
 
According to the company, this land parcel offers the scale to conceptualise a thoughtfully planned township community with ample open spaces, lifestyle amenities and a diverse residential offering that blends sustainability, wellness and modern conveniences.
 
The company believes that this acquisition also strengthens its presence in the Sarjapur Road micro-market, one of Bengaluru’s residential hubs. The area’s appeal lies in its seamless connectivity to major employment centres such as Outer Ring Road, Whitefield, Bellandur and Electronic City, complemented by a mature social ecosystem of reputed schools, hospitals, retail avenues and workspaces, Godrej noted.
 
Gaurav Pandey, managing director and chief executive officer, Godrej Properties, said, “This expansion gives us the opportunity to create a landmark community that reflects our vision for sustainable, integrated living. The strong performance of our projects in this corridor highlights the depth of demand and the confidence customers place in our brand. We will aim to deliver a development that not only meets the aspirations of today’s homebuyers but also sets new standards for design, wellness and urban planning in Bengaluru.”
 
Additionally, Godrej has been aggressively working on its business development (BD) ambitions. In the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 (Q2 FY26), the company added four projects with a gross development value of Rs 4,850 crore to its portfolio, taking the total project additions in the first half of FY26 to Rs 16,200 crore, achieving 81 per cent of BD guidance for FY26.
 

More From This Section

windmill, energy, Wind energy

ACME Solar commissions additional 16 MW of Gujarat wind power project

GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace to invest $14 million in its Pune manufacturing facility

food delivery apps

Zomato to share customers' data with restaurants: Here's what it means

Rupee

Stylework raises ₹30 crore in pre-Series B round to scale operations

Anil Ambani

ED attaches fresh assets in case against Anil Ambani's Reliance Group

Topics : Godrej Godrej Properties Godrej Properties' Bengaluru Land Acquisition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Lave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon