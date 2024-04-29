Business Standard
Manipal Hospitals acquires 87% stake in Medica Synergie for Rs 14,000 crore

The acquisition comes as the hospital chain has been working towards expansion efforts. In September 2023, Manipal Hospitals had acquired an 84 per cent stake in Emami Group's AMRI Hospitals

Manipal Hospital

Manipal Hospital (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

Manipal Hospitals on Monday announced the signing of a binding agreement to acquire an 87 per cent stake in Kolkata-based hospital chain Medica Synergie. The deal size is estimated to be around Rs 14,000 crore, according to industry sources.

“This acquisition is in line with Manipal Hospitals’ strategy of expanding its footprint and presence in Eastern India as the leading hospital chain in the region,” the company said in its statement.
Allegro Capital Advisors, Khaitan and Co., and KPMG were the advisors for Manipal Health Enterprise in this transaction.

The acquisition comes as the hospital chain has been working towards expansion efforts. In September 2023, Manipal Hospitals had acquired an 84 per cent stake in Emami Group's AMRI Hospitals.

The addition of Medica will push the current hospital bed count from over 9,500 to over 10,500, which will make it India’s largest hospital chain, overtaking Apollo Hospital Enterprise (10,103 beds, as of March 31, 2024).


 
With the completion of the acquisition of Medica Synergie hospitals and AMRI Hospitals, the integrated network will have a pan-India footprint of 37 hospitals across 19 cities.

“By leveraging the clinical expertise and infrastructure of Medica Synergie, along with the combined operations of its extensive network, Manipal Hospitals will be well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for high-quality tertiary and quaternary healthcare services in Eastern India,” the company added.

Commenting on the transaction, Dilip Jose, managing director and chief executive officer, said that with this acquisition Manipal Hospitals builds on its strong presence in Eastern India, enabling us to expand our reach and meet the healthcare needs of this underserved region.

“We will integrate Medica Synergie into our portfolio and rebrand it. Together, we are poised to deliver enhanced, exceptional quality healthcare to our patients across Eastern India, including the cities of Kolkata, Siliguri, and Ranchi,” he added.
First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

