Meesho announces a 9-day break for employees for mental well-being

E-commerce firm Meesho has rolled out the third consecutive annual "Reset and Recharge" break as part of its employee wellness initiatives. From 11 to 19 November 2023, employees will get a nine-day break to unplug from work, immerse themselves in festivities, and, most importantly, prioritise their mental well-being. This comes after the success of its festive season sale, the 'Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale'. The firm said this is a testament to Meesho's unwavering commitment to its employees' holistic growth and happiness. This break applies to all the employees of Meesho. The firm has a total workforce of about 1,300.

“Over the past couple of years, we have been impressed by the intangible yet profoundly positive influence that the Reset and Recharge break has exerted on our employees' mental well-being,” said Ashish Kumar Singh, chief human resources officer at Meesho. “Notably, after their return to work from the break, we have observed a palpable sense of joy and renewed vigour in our team. This, perhaps, is one of the factors that helps Meeshoites bring their utmost potential to the workplace.”

Recently, the company also revamped its parental policies to provide enhanced support to employees as they navigate the journey into parenthood. This all-encompassing set of benefits includes financial aid, and an extended 30-week leave for the primary caregiver. This surpasses the industry standard of 26 weeks. There are also extra leave provisions for unforeseen circumstances and health issues, assurances of equitable performance evaluations, and a seamless reintegration process into the workforce. In an era where burnout and anxiety have become pressing challenges in the modern workforce, Meesho said these policies stand as a shining example, paving the path for other companies to embrace comparable employee-centric initiatives.

“At Meesho, we hold a steadfast belief that cultivating an exceptional company culture necessitates recognising the pivotal role of work-life balance, rest, and rejuvenation in ensuring employee well-being,” said Singh. “Our employees have the liberty to unwind in their own way, whether it involves spending quality time with loved ones, embarking on adventures, or pursuing new hobbies. These forward-thinking policies have significantly bolstered our focus on employees and propelled us to maintain industry-leading retention rates.”

The Reset and Recharge break is an integral component of Meesho's comprehensive wellness programme, known as MeeCARE. MeeCARE is dedicated to fostering the mental, physical, financial, and social wellness of all employees. This programme encompasses a diverse array of noteworthy undertakings, from employee-led communities and Meesho Premier League (sports tournaments) to a multitude of in-office health camps. This also includes mental health counselling, financial well-being sessions, exclusive F&B discounts, and non-governmental organisation partnerships.

Throughout its journey, Meesho has consistently spearheaded a range of pioneering and forward-thinking policies. These include initiatives like unlimited wellness leave, a 30-day gender reassignment leave, and pet adoption leave. Meesho said the Reset and Recharge policy further underscores the company's resolute commitment to cultivating a vibrant workplace centred on the core values of employee flexibility and empowerment.