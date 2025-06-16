Monday, June 16, 2025 | 10:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Meesho gets NCLT approval to relocate to India, clearing path for IPO

Meesho gets NCLT approval to relocate to India, clearing path for IPO

E-commerce company to combine its US unit with its Indian business in a move that may cost $288 million in taxes; part of a growing trend of startups moving back to India before going public

Meesho filed for approval with the NCLT in January, shortly after closing a $550 million funding round led by new investors. (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 10:31 PM IST

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved Meesho’s plan to relocate its headquarters from Delaware to India, marking a key step in the e-commerce platform’s path towards an initial public offering (IPO).
 
The approval enables Meesho to formally separate from its US entity and merge operations under its Indian arm, completing a long-anticipated corporate restructuring. The company is reportedly expected to pay approximately $288 million in taxes related to the so-called reverse flip.
 
"This filing is part of our ongoing transition to re-domicile in India. With the majority of our operations, including customers, sellers, creators and Valmo partners already based here, this step aligns our corporate structure with our day-to-day business footprint,” said a Meesho spokesperson.
 
 
However, the spokesperson didn’t comment on the amount of tax the company is expected to pay.
 
Meesho filed for approval with the NCLT in January, shortly after closing a $550 million funding round led by new investors including Tiger Global, Mars Growth Capital and Think Investments.
 
The move reflects a broader trend among Indian startups seeking to re-domicile in India amid evolving regulatory frameworks and investor interest in local listings. These include Razorpay, PhonePe, Groww, Pine Labs and Zepto — which have incurred significant tax liabilities as part of efforts to shift their domicile back to India after initially incorporating abroad.
 
Razorpay paid approximately $150 million, while PhonePe and Groww incurred tax liabilities of ₹8,000 crore (about $1 billion at the time) and ₹1,340 crore (roughly $157 million), respectively, to complete their relocations. E-commerce firm Flipkart, with an estimated $36 billion valuation, is also in the process of shifting its domicile from Singapore to India.

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 10:21 PM IST

