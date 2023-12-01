Ola Electric achieves all-time high registrations of 30,000 units in Nov

Ola Electric, the electric vehicle (EV) company, said it has posted its highest ever monthly tally on the back of strong festive demand and clocked about 30,000 registrations (as per Vahan data) during the month. With a month-over-month growth of 30 per cent and year-over-year growth of 82 per cent, the company dominated the EV scooter segment with a market share of about 35 per cent in November.



The Bhavish Aggarwal-led firm competes with Ather Energy, Okinawa Autotech, Ampere EV by Greaves, Hero Electric, and TVS Motor Company.



“We have clearly emerged as our customers’ top choice recording our highest ever registrations,” said Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola. “We expect the trend to continue in December, closing the year on a new high. We are steadfast in our commitment to accelerating India’s journey towards green mobility.”

Ola Electric said it has maintained its pole market position for the last five consecutive quarters starting September 2022. The company’s all-new and expanded S1 scooter portfolio has witnessed a tremendous response since its launch.

The firm said its Ola S1 Pro and S1 Air have been witnessing a tremendous response from customers during the festive season.

Priced at Rs 1,47,499, S1 Pro (2nd Generation) is Ola Electric’s flagship scooter while S1 Air is available at Rs 1,19,999. Ola Electric has additionally introduced the S1X in three variants - S1 X+, S1 X (3kWh), and S1 X (2kWh) to cater to the requirements of riders with diverse preferences. The S1 X+ is available for purchase now at an introductory price of Rs 1,09,999. The reservation window for the S1 X (3kWh) and S1 X (2kWh) is open at Rs 999 only. S1 X (3kWh) and S1 X (2kWh) scooters are available at an introductory price of Rs 99,999 and Rs 89,999, respectively.

Ola Electric has transformed itself into a public company as it gears up for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the coming months. This significant milestone involves undertaking a corporate restructuring to convert itself from a private limited company to a public company, regulatory filings showed. The IPO may be in the range of $800 million to $1 billion, according to sources.

The company recently secured about Rs 3,200 crore in funding as part of its equity and debt round. This funding was obtained from Temasek-led marquee investors and project debt from State Bank of India. The funding round, which includes equity, has raised the Bengaluru-based firm’s valuation to $5.5 billion, up from its previous valuation of $5 billion, according to sources.