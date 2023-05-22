close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Ola Electric valuation to rise to $6 bn with latest $300 mn fund-raise

Paper work to be finalised in a few weeks; firm's first investor Softbank stays away

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 8:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ola Electric has secured $300 million in its latest funding round, which would push up the electric vehicle maker's valuation to $6 billion for the electric two-wheeler business. The paper work on the deal will be finalised in a few weeks.  
Last January the company has raised $200 million at a valuation of $5 billion.

The fund raise has been led by a marquee and leading sovereign fund company and has received overwhelming response from other investors. Softbank, which was the first investor in the company, putting in $250 million (which gave it a $1 billion valuation) is not participating in this round. An Ola spokesperson declined to comment on the fund raise.
In the previous deal, Ola Electric had raised $200 million from Tekne Private Ventures, Alpine opportunities Fund, Edelweiss, among others. The firm has so far raised $866 million in eight rounds.      

The company will use the money to increase its electric two-wheeler capacity from 500,000 units to two million units, set up an advanced cell chemistry battery plant for which it is already eligible for incentives under the production linked incentive scheme. Also in the works is the setting up of an electric passenger car facility sometime in 2024.
The company has laid out a plan to eventually build a 10 million-per-annum two-wheeler plant (which is half of the total two wheelers sold in the country annually) and raise its cell-making battery capacity from 20 GWH (for which it is eligible for PLI) to 100 GWH to meet captive needs.  
 

Also Read

Ola Electric unveils 5 electric motorcycles, launch planned next year

Ola Cabs starts laying-off employees; issues pink slips to 200 people

Ola Electric on track to open 200 experience centres by end of 2022

Ola Electric launches third software update for its e-scooter customers

Ola Electric clocks highest-ever sales of over 30,000 units in April

Asian fund BPEA EQT closes in on study loan financer HDFC Credila

Maruti Suzuki partners with Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company

ONGC, Oil India in talks for 50% stake in $3.4 billion Kenya oilfield

Domestic sales up 17%, but exports dip 25% in 2023: Yamaha Motor chief

Coal India agrees on 25% hike in allowances for non-executive workers

Ola has a current revenue run rate of $1.2 billion and is already Ebitda positive on its E2W business-a feat achieved in 18 months of its launch. It has also emerged as the country's largest electric scooter player. This April, year based on VAHAN data, it reached its highest registrations (sales are higher) since its launch to 21,560 electric scooters, grabbing 34 per cent of the market even as sales of rivals Ather, Ampere, Okinawa, hero Electric and TVS fell.
The company has ambitious plans. It is looking at hitting sales of one million by the end of this year (currently it has 300,000 vehicles running on the roads). It is also expected to launch its electric motorcycle in the second half of this year.

Also in the works is its most inexpensive electric scooter, which will available from this July at a price of sub Rs 84,999, and is expected to give a big push to its sales numbers.
The company, however, faces real challenges like any other electric two wheeler maker. One key area is the government’s move to bring down the FAME-2 subsidy on each scooter by about a third.

Subsidy removal would translate into a hit of Rs 40,000-50,000 per scooter at the premium end. As a result, prices of models are expected to rise as companies aren't expected to absorb such a large cost increase even through frugal engineering or leveraging the advantage of scale. Most will have to rejig their strategy, go for trimmed-down versions of the same model and hike prices by 10-15 per cent.  
While Ola hasn't divulged its plans in a post non-subsidy world, it is among the players who  have maintained a neutral stance on the extension of FAME-2 as demanded by some competitors for a few years. However sources who know the company say it does not see any change in the overall upswing of sales- leading to a faster shift of customers from ICE to scooters except for a few months.      
Topics : Ola Electric Mobility FAME-II

First Published: May 22 2023 | 8:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Maruti Suzuki partners with Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company

Maruti Suzuki
1 min read

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q4 net up 63% to Rs 38 cr on improvement in asset quality

Dhanlaxmi Bank
2 min read

Shree Cement Q4 results: Consolidated net profit falls 15% to Rs 546 cr

Shree Cement
2 min read

Policybazaar Q4 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 9 crore, revenue up 61%

policybazaar
2 min read

ONGC, Oil India in talks for 50% stake in $3.4 billion Kenya oilfield

ONGC, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Combined revenue of listed Tata group's firms tops Rs 10 trillion

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
5 min read

TCS-led consortium wins Rs 15,000 crore BSNL 4G network rollout deal

BSNL
2 min read
Premium

Brokerage industry undergoing big transformation: IIFL Securities chairman

R Venkataraman, Chairman, IIFL Securities Ltd
5 min read

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports net loss of Rs 187 crore in Q4

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL)
3 min read

72% cash-on-delivery orders on Zomato paid via Rs 2,000 notes since May 19

Zomato
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon