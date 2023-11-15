Sensex (1.14%)
65675.93 + 742.06
Nifty (1.19%)
19675.45 + 231.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.63%)
6403.10 + 102.50
Nifty Midcap (0.96%)
41404.85 + 395.15
Nifty Bank (0.71%)
44201.70 + 310.45
Heatmap

CWIT first phase likely to be operational by Dec 2024: Karan Adani

The Port of Colombo is the largest and busiest transhipment port in the Indian Ocean. It has been operating at more than 90 per cent utilisation since 2021, signalling its need for additional capacity

Karan Adani

Karan Adani

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 5:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The first phase of Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT) is likely to be operational by December 2024, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) Whole Time Director and CEO Karan Adani has said.
The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) will provide USD 553 million in financing to Colombo West International Terminal Pvt Ltd a consortium of India's largest port operator Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, Sri Lanka's leading enterprise John Keells Holdings (JKH) and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"So, on the Colombo port, we expect commissioning and operationalizing of Phase 1 by December of 2024. Now, we have already given our...capex guidance," Adani said in a conference call.
DFC is the US government's development finance institution.
"As you know, in Colombo port, we have a JV partner as well, where we have 51 per cent and 49 per cent shared by the other two partners, SLPA and John Keells. So, they bring in their respective equity into that project as well," he added.
Recently, APSEZ, in a statement, said that the US fund will support the development of a deepwater shipping container terminal in the Port of Colombo.
The Port of Colombo is the largest and busiest transhipment port in the Indian Ocean. It has been operating at more than 90 per cent utilisation since 2021, signalling its need for additional capacity.
Replying to a question on West Bengal Tajpur port, Adani said, "We are still waiting for a letter of award...Once we get it, it will be 18 to 24 months before we start any construction over there since we have to go through the EC, environment clearance, as well as groundwork over there".
The port is located near Tajpur in the Purba Medinipur district, about 200 km from Kolkata. It will have a deep draft of 12.1 metres and a channel length of 18 kilometres.
This draft will allow the port to accommodate large capesize ships, which are the largest class of dry tonnage (DWT) cargo vessels.

Also Read

Asia Cup Final, IND vs SL: Fans may witness full match; no rain in Colombo

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka: Colombo weather forecast today

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Colombo weather forecast on September 10

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Sri Lanka's Colombo weather forecast today

Koffee with Karan Season 8: Premiere, guests, timing and where to watch

BharatPe fraud: EOW finds fake invoices generated by Ashneer Grover family

DS Group considering investment of Rs 200 cr to expand luxury portfolio

HPE and NVIDIA partner to launch a supercomputing solution in GenAI

Paytm collaborates with Amadeus to drive travel experience with AI

Karnataka-based Aequs bags Airbus contract to supply aircraft components

Responding to a query on Adani Ports' international strategy, Adani said, "We keep evaluating opportunities as and when it comes...As I said, we keep looking at countries, high-growth countries like Vietnam, Bangladesh, Eastern Africa as well as certain parts of the Middle East".
The APSEZ CEO noted that the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) is definitely a very strategic move.
"It will not only help Haifa, but I think it will also help Indian ports because, in essence, it sort of cuts across the Suez Canal," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Adani Group Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Adani Ports United States Colombo Port City

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBirsa Munda Jayanti800 OTT ReleaseIND vs NZ Playing 11WhatsAppIND vs NZ LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon