PhysicsWallah raises Sarrthi IAS stake to 51%, takes majority control
Edtech firm completes the second tranche of its investment in Sarrthi IAS, taking majority control as it strengthens its presence in the civil services test-preparation market
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
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Education technology company PhysicsWallah has taken majority control of civil services coaching platform Sarrthi IAS by raising its stake from 40 per cent to 51 per cent, marking a deeper push into the highly competitive civil services test-preparation market.
The Noida-based company completed the second tranche of the acquisition for an aggregate consideration of ₹71.81 crore after acquiring a minority stake last year.
In a stock filing on Thursday, PhysicsWallah said, “Upon completion of Tranche II, the company's shareholding in Sarrthi IAS will increase from 40 per cent to 51 per cent, consequent to which Sarrthi IAS will become a subsidiary of the Company.”
PhysicsWallah said it will continue to work with the Sarrthi IAS management team to strengthen academic excellence, enhance learner outcomes and expand the platform’s reach through technology-led innovation.
According to the share purchase agreement executed earlier with the promoters of Guiding Light Education Technologies Private Limited (Sarrthi IAS), PhysicsWallah will acquire up to 85 per cent equity shareholding in Sarrthi IAS by FY31 through multiple tranches based on defined performance parameters.
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Sarrthi IAS has established itself as a leading platform in the civil services (UPSC) preparation segment, offering test-preparation programmes across online and offline learning formats. The company delivered a strong FY26 performance, reporting revenue of ₹77 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of ₹39 crore, reflecting its continued growth and strong operating performance.
PhysicsWallah, on the other hand, reported a healthy operating performance in Q4 FY26. The company’s consolidated revenue grew 51 per cent year-on-year, with the online and offline segments expanding 43.7 per cent and 53.9 per cent, respectively.
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Topics : EdTech acquisition civil services
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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 9:12 PM IST