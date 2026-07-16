Education technology company PhysicsWallah has taken majority control of civil services coaching platform Sarrthi IAS by raising its stake from 40 per cent to 51 per cent, marking a deeper push into the highly competitive civil services test-preparation market.

The Noida-based company completed the second tranche of the acquisition for an aggregate consideration of ₹71.81 crore after acquiring a minority stake last year.

In a stock filing on Thursday, PhysicsWallah said, “Upon completion of Tranche II, the company's shareholding in Sarrthi IAS will increase from 40 per cent to 51 per cent, consequent to which Sarrthi IAS will become a subsidiary of the Company.”