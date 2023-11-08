Sensex (0.05%)
64975.61 + 33.21
Nifty (0.19%)
19443.50 + 36.80
Nifty Midcap (0.99%)
40446.85 + 397.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.90%)
6186.70 + 55.45
Nifty Bank (-0.18%)
43658.65 -79.25
Heatmap

Reliance Retail's first standalone 'Swadesh' store opens in Hyderabad

Swadesh highlights the spirit of Make in India' and offers respect and sustenance to our skilled craftsmen and craftswomen

Reliance Retail

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 10:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani on Wednesday inaugurated the first Swadesh' store by Reliance Retail here.
Speaking at the launch of the first standalone Swadesh store Nita Ambani said, Swadesh is an ode to India's traditional arts and artisans. It's our humble initiative to preserve and promote our country's age-old arts and crafts. Swadesh highlights the spirit of Make in India' and offers respect and sustenance to our skilled craftsmen and craftswomen.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Through Swadesh we hope to give them the global recognition that they richly deserve. That is why we are excited to expand Swadesh not just across India, but internationally too, in the US and Europe, she said, according to a release.
The first Swadesh store in Jubilee Hills in the city, spread across 20,000 sq ft, will house an eclectic collection of carefully curated products made entirely by hand by India's skilled and talented artisans using long forgotten techniques and local materials, it said.
The release further said that the initiative "born out of Reliance Foundation's long-standing commitment to promoting traditional artists and artisans and Nita Ambani's vision of creating a platform to showcase their talent and skill to a wider audience", Swadesh aims to revolutionise the way India's age-old arts and crafts are perceived globally.
Reliance Retail's Swadesh stores will not only present India to the world through its centuries-old art forms and creative expressions but will also open up sustainable livelihood opportunities for artisans and crafts persons to ensure that their work continues to be treasured in a world that is evolving rapidly, it said.
In addition, as a part of the Swadesh initiative, 18 Reliance Foundation Artisan Initiative for Skill Enhancement (RAISE) centres are in the process of being set up across India to ensure reach at the grassroots level and to contribute to sustaining regional artisan communities and art forms.
This is expected to enable sourcing of products made using 600 craft forms, the release added.

Also Read

Reliance Retail to open luxury stores under 'Swadesh' brand globally

$150 bn e-commerce biz: Retail, telecom, media mix to put Reliance at top

New supply of retail space in shopping malls to rise 43% by 2027: JLL India

Market size of India's online retail sector likely to touch $325 bn by 2030

Reliance Retail Ventures may sell another 8-10% stake to prepare for IPO

GoMechanic raises Rs 50 crore from marquee investor, existing shareholders

Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling gear up for holiday season

Ikea India expects double-digit growth, to sell festive dedicated items

Amfi announces appointment of Venkat Nageswar Chalasani as new CE

Adani's Colombo Port Terminal gets $553 million funding from US DFI

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Reliance Retail Swadeshi goods Hyderabad

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 10:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Price TodayInstagram FeatureChampions Trophy 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEENG vs NED LIVE SCORESamvat 2080

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh pollsOver 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double tonWorld Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi pollution: AAP holds meet to ensure compliance with SC instructionsOdd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: ExpertsWhy is it harder to find jobs in India's metro cities than in small towns
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon