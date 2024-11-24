Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Reliance's refining margins recover but retail remains uncertain: JPMorgan

Reliance's refining margins recover but retail remains uncertain: JPMorgan

In a market where most stocks are trading well above historical valuations, Reliance's fair relative valuations are an attraction

Reliance

According to JP Morgan, refining margins have rebounded recently, improving third-quarter run rates | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

One of the two drivers of Reliance Industries Ltd's recent underperformance - weak refining margin - has reversed but the other, poor-retail top-line growth, is difficult to anticipate, brokerage JP Morgan said in a report.

Reliance stock is down 22 per cent from its peak on July 8 (NIFTY down 3.3 per cent), sharply reversing outperformance from earlier in the year.

In a market where most stocks are trading well above historical valuations, Reliance's fair relative valuations are an attraction.

The company helmed by billionaire Mukesh Ambani has three main business verticals - oil refining and petrochemical business housed in oil-to-chemical (O2C) unit, telecom arm Jio and retail. It also has a media unit and a new energy business.

 

Reliance Retail plus Telecom now account for about 50 per cent of total 2023-24 (FY24) consolidated EBITDA. These, JP Morgan estimates, will account for almost all of net EBITDA growth over the next three years. With an EBITDA run-rate of $20 billion a year, Reliance is expected to deliver positive free cash flow for the next three years (despite elevated capex plans at new energy complex and in the retail business, and towards petchem capacity expansions).

"We see two headwinds hurting: 1) refining margins fell sharply starting June, and 2) revenue / EBITDA growth at its consumer retail subsidiary (Reliance Retail) continued to disappoint," it said.

According to JP Morgan, refining margins have rebounded recently, improving third-quarter run rates. The reduction of Chinese export tax rebates could help support cracks (the difference between raw material crude oil and finished product prices).

More From This Section

Gautam Adani, Adani

Never entered into agreement to operate airport in Kenya: Adani Group

Myntra

Myntra pilots foray into quick commerce with 'M-Now' in parts of Bengaluru

electricity

CESC secures LoI for Rs 871 cr deal to acquire Chandigarh power firm

Gautam Adani, Adani

US SEC summons Gautam Adani, nephew Sagar in alleged bribery case

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Signature Global to launch housing projects worth Rs 50K cr in next 3yrs

"Is retail growth bottoming as well? This is difficult to anticipate near term as Reliance Retail has been affected by a general retail slowdown and specific company restructuring. Investor concerns around the impact of Quick Commerce remain," it said.

Reliance retail implied valuations are low.

JP Morgan said some of the initial solar (module / cell) capacities that Reliance is working on should be commissioned by March.

"While RIL did not plan to sell output to third parties, and potential profitability is limited, the current strength of local demand might force a rethink. Reliance stock might benefit from an announcement of commissioning given high valuations of recently listed solar companies in India," it said.

According to the brokerage, the anticipated listing of Jio / Retail could take time due to the recent market weakness and potential large size of these issuances.

"We review our retail forecasts, cutting FY25-26 EBITDA 10-15 per cent. As retail is a small portion of total earnings, RIL consolidated (post minority) PAT forecasts change only 4-6 per cent," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumUday Shankar, Vice-Chairperson, JioStar

Premium content production needs to be democratised: JioStar's Uday Shankar

Robot

Reliance-backed Addverb to launch next-gen humanoid robots in 2025

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

RIL, Tata Motors, Titan: Over 50% Nifty stocks trade below 200-DMA

HDFC Bank

Mcap of 8 of 10 most-valued firms erode Rs 1.65 trn; SBI, HDFC top losers

Uday Shankar

JioStar won't limit itself to premium subscription model, says Uday Shankar

Topics : Reliance Industries Reliance Retail JPMorgan Mukesh Ambani

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra Election Result LIVELatest News LIVEJharkhand Election Result LIVEMarket TodayJharkhand election 2024 winner listMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon