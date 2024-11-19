Business Standard
Reliance-backed Addverb to launch next-gen humanoid robots in 2025

Founded in 2016, Addverb provides smart end-to-end robots for warehouses and industrial automation

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Robotics startup Addverb on Tuesday announced that it is set to launch a next-generation humanoid robot in 2025, which will act as an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) agent capable of processing vast volumes of multi-modal data from vision, audio, and touch inputs.
 
Leveraging dynamic, self-learning algorithms, it will navigate complex environments, perform intricate tasks, make real-time decisions, and adapt to diverse workflows across industries—including warehouses, defence, and healthcare, the company said.
 
“Our foray into humanoid robotics is driven by our ambition to eliminate '3D' jobs—those that are dull, dirty, and dangerous. This project focuses on integrated processing and decision-making capabilities, enabling the humanoid to perform complex tasks with human-like dexterity and strength,” said Sangeet Kumar, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Addverb.
 
 
Equipped with the latest GPU technology, energy-efficient actuators, and dual-arm capabilities, the robot will be able to execute complex tasks requiring bipedal mobility across multiple terrains. It will also integrate Visual and Language Action (VLA) technology, enabling full autonomy in dynamic settings, the company said.
 
Powered by self-learning algorithms and multi-modal data, this humanoid will be able to rapidly adapt to evolving environments, performing tasks like parcel handling, quality inspection, sorting, assembly, and disaster relief.
 
“Our goal is not only to build a world-class humanoid robot but to create an ecosystem of downstream companies, similar to what we have achieved in warehouse automation in India,” Kumar added.
 
Founded in 2016, Addverb provides smart end-to-end robots for warehouses and industrial automation. Addverb’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in India, with R&D facilities in both India and the United States, and subsidiaries in Australia, Singapore, the Netherlands, and the United States.

Addverb boasts a portfolio of Autonomous Mobile Robots, Sorting Robots, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems, and Picking Technologies, powered by enterprise software. Its wide range of customers includes Flipkart, ITC, Unilever, Patanjali, Marico, PAR Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, and over 350 others.
 
The company onboarded Reliance as a strategic investor in 2021 and subsequently deployed its advanced robotic solutions across multiple use cases in Reliance’s businesses, including grocery, fashion, petrochemicals, and healthcare.
 
Addverb said it will work closely with Reliance to develop the humanoid, leveraging the synergy of the Jio AI Platform and 5G services, and deploy it extensively across the group’s businesses for various use cases.
 

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

