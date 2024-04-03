Samsung India expects high sales growth for ACs, refrigerators this summer

From (L-R) Saurabh Baishakhia, Sr. Director, Digital Appliances, Samsung India, Richard Oh, Corporate VP, Digital Appliances, JB Park, MD& CEO Samsung SWA, Dipesh Shah, Managing Director, SRI-B launch BESPOKE AI at Samsung BKC in Mumbai

Samsung India expects high single-digit growth for air conditioners (ACs) and refrigerators, driven by the expectations of a strong summer following the India Meteorological Department’s prediction of an intense season.

Another factor contributing to the South Korean electronics major’s optimism regarding sales is the low penetration of these categories in India.

“The penetration level for these categories remains low today. We believe there is a natural demand for these appliances. However, seasonal demand always increases. Hopefully, the market will perform better than last year. We expect at least high single-digit growth this summer,” Pushp Baishakhia, senior director of digital appliances business at Samsung India, told Business Standard.





He emphasised the natural and seasonal demand for ACs and refrigerators and expressed expectations for a stronger market performance this year compared to last year.

Sales of consumer durables such as ACs and refrigerators were impacted last year due to unseasonal rains, resulting in lower-than-normal temperatures.

On Wednesday, the consumer durables and electronics major also unveiled its new range of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered home appliances.

These appliances will feature built-in WiFi, internal cameras, and AI chips. The latest appliances will showcase Bespoke AI, enabling convenient home management with easy-to-access controls through the SmartThings application.

“We are introducing Bespoke AI, our next big innovation in home appliances, which will ensure smarter living for Indian homes and reduce energy consumption, contributing to a greener planet,” said J B Park, president and chief executive officer of Samsung Southwest Asia.

Park further said, “With our Bespoke AI-powered home appliances, consumers will be able to customise their choices, access easy controls for elders and kids, and receive seamless diagnoses for their home appliances. With the transformative power of AI, we are confident that Bespoke AI will strengthen our leadership in the digital appliance market in India.”

The company launched AI-enabled refrigerators, ACs, microwaves, and washing machines.

Baishakhia projected that by 2025, 70 per cent of the company’s sales would come from the sale of Bespoke AI appliances.

Regarding how the company plans to meet demand, Baishakhia mentioned that plans are made based on the new value provided to consumers.