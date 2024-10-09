Signature Global Q2 bookings jump nearly 3-fold on strong housing demand

Business Standard
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

Realty firm Signature Global has achieved a nearly three-fold increase in its sale bookings to Rs 2,780 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal year on better demand for its housing projects.

"Despite the Shradhh period, Q2, FY25 pre-sales amounted to Rs 2,780 crore, a 184 per cent increase against the Q2, FY24," Signature Global said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The company's sale bookings jumped over three-time to Rs 5,900 crore in the April-September period of 2024-25 fiscal from Rs 1,860 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

 

Signature Global, which has a significant presence in the Gurugram market, clocked sale bookings of Rs 7,270 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal and has given a target of Rs 10,000 crore for the current fiscal.

"As we move forward, we're confident in maintaining this momentum and building on our shared achievements," its Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal said.

"Our resilience in the face of market fluctuations underscores the strength of our business model and our ability to adapt to evolving industry dynamics. As we scale new heights, we remain dedicated to enhancing shareholder value and driving sustainable growth. Our focus on premium and mid-housing projects, strategic land acquisitions, and the introduction of new customer-centric initiatives will ensure we stay ahead of the curve," he said.

Aggarwal said the company is well-positioned to seize emerging opportunities.

Signature Global has so far delivered 11 million square feet of housing area. It has a pipeline of about 32.2 million square feet of saleable area in forthcoming projects along with 16.4 million square feet of ongoing projects.

According to data analytic firm PropEquity, housing sales in Delhi-NCR rose 22 per cent to 10,263 units in the July-September quarter from 8,411 units in the year-ago period.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Signature Global housing sector Housing market

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

