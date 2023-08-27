Significant no of women feel they have equal growth opportunities: Report

With the increasing participation of women in the workforce, a significant percentage of women professionals believe that they have equal career growth opportunities like their male counterparts, says a report.

According to a report by jobs and professional networking platform apna.co, around 80 per cent women professionals interviewed said they have career growth opportunities at par with their male colleagues.

This highlights a significant shift in perception, demonstrating a collective confidence in the existence of equitable career prospects for women, the report noted.

The report is based on a comprehensive online survey conducted with over 10,000 women currently employed across various industries in July.

The report further revealed that 65 per cent of women surveyed said they have witnessed gender pay equity in their current workplaces, a positive step in the organized sector's commitment to bridging the gender pay gap.

It suggested that women are increasingly comfortable voicing their gender-related concerns in the workplace with 75 per cent respondents expressing their confidence in approaching HR departments or superiors in this regard.

However, societal expectations continue to significantly influence a woman's career decisions and aspirations as was acknowledged by 80 per cent of the respondents, the report said.

Around 60 per cent of women interviewed said they have encountered gender-based discrimination during their professional journey, which indicates that substantial challenges still persist, it added.

While 63 per cent of women have had access to mentorship opportunities, a substantial 56 per cent of respondents faced gender-related hurdles that hindered their ability to fully benefit from such programs, it said.

This underscores the need for mentorship frameworks that actively counter gender bias and ensure equal professional growth opportunities, added the report.

"These findings affirm our dedication to fostering gender equality and inclusivity within workplaces. As we witness this clear community endorsement, it reinforces our commitment to creating an environment where women can thrive and contribute on an equal footing," apna.co founder and CEO Nirmit Parikh added.