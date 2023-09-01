Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

SLMG Beverages plans to invest Rs 100 cr to increase electric vehicle fleet

Independent franchise bottler SLMG Beverages said it plans to invest approximately Rs 100 crore to increase its electric vehicle fleet to 5,000 by 2024

Electric vehicles

With this investment the company will be converting its distribution entirely to EVs, SLMG Beverages said in a statement.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 10:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Independent franchise bottler SLMG Beverages on Friday said it plans to invest approximately Rs 100 crore to increase its electric vehicle fleet to 5,000 by 2024 from 2,000 at present for its distribution network.
With this investment the company will be converting its distribution entirely to EVs, SLMG Beverages said in a statement.
Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors will be the OEM partners for the 3-wheelers for distribution of bottles across four states, it said.
SLMG Beverages will invest approximately Rs 100 crore to increase its fleet from 2000 EVs to 5000 EVs for its distribution network," the company said in the statement.
SLMG Beverages claims to be India's largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola in India and South West Asia.
As concerns about carbon emissions, air pollution, and resource depletion increase, the spotlight is now firmly on green transport as a critical pathway for positive change," said Vivek Ladhani, Executive Director at SLMG Beverages Pvt Ltd.

Also Read

Varun Beverages Q2 results: Net profit rises 26.2% YoY, revenue up 13.5%

Varun Beverages maintains strong growth trajectory in March quarter

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in Dharwad

Air India puts together 'huge financing deal' for new fleet: CEO Wilson

Everest Fleet raises $20 mn led by Uber, to expand operations, supply pool

Suzuki Motorcycle India logs 30% rise in 2-wheeler sales at 103,336 units

JP Morgan found $1 bn in suspicious Epstein activity: US Virgin Islands

Apple's 'Wonderlust' Sept 12 event has set the rumour mill buzzing

Warburg Pincus sells 4.2% stake in IDFC FIRST Bank for Rs 2,480 cr

Family offices of Murthy, Premji to set up investment funds at GIFT City

The company started using e-vehicles two years ago with its fleet currently spanning across various states, including UP, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, it said and added that plans are to expand the presence even further.
"We are committed to equipping 80 per cent of our fleet with e-vehicles by 2025, in line with our vision of a greener and smarter future," added Ladhani.
By investing in over 2000 battery-powered light trucks and three-wheelers, SLMG has not only reduced its environmental footprint but also increased its economic efficiency, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Electric Vehicles Companies

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 10:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon