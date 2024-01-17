Sensex (    %)
                        
DGCA looking into incident of SpiceJet passenger getting stuck in lavatory

The incident happened on Tuesday due to the malfunctioning of the lavatory door lock

The Delhi-bound SpiceJet airplane following its emergency landing after it caught fire mid-air, at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport, in Patna (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

Aviation watchdog DGCA is looking into the incident of a SpiceJet passenger getting stuck in the lavatory of an aircraft that was flying from Mumbai to Bengaluru, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday due to the malfunctioning of the lavatory door lock.
The passenger came out of the lavatory after an engineer opened the lock once the aircraft landed at the Bengaluru airport.

The official told PTI that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is looking into the matter.

According to the official, the incident could have happened due to a maintenance issue or some other reason. The regulator is looking into all possibilities, the official added.

"On 16 January, a passenger unfortunately got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour on SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru, while the aircraft was airborne due to a malfunction in the door lock," a SpiceJet spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The passenger is being provided a full refund, the spokesperson said.

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

