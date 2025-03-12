Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 09:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Syneriq Global opens AI GCC in Hyderabad, aims for $150 million revenue

Syneriq Global opens AI GCC in Hyderabad, aims for $150 million revenue

Additionally, the group launched a new AI platform, Zyrix, focused on driving innovation and advancing product engineering

artificial intelligence machine learning

BS Reporter Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Syneriq Global opened its new AI products, solutions, and consulting services GCC in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The new state-of-the-art 40,000-square-foot facility, established with an investment of Rs 50 crore, will strengthen Syneriq Global’s position in the global digital sector.
 
Additionally, the group launched a new AI platform, Zyrix, focused on driving innovation and advancing product engineering.
 
For more than ten years, Syneriq Global has led digital transformation efforts, offering specialised services in product engineering, quality engineering, and expertise in Salesforce, ServiceNow, Databricks, and Snowflake.
 
D Sridhar Babu, minister for IT, E&C and I&C, and legislative affairs, government of Telangana, formally inaugurated the facility.
 
 
Furthermore, to expand its agility and scalable approach to meet customer expectations worldwide, Syneriq Global will double its workforce to 1,500 employees across its facilities globally.

Also Read

PremiumGCC, Global capability center

Hiring by GCCs likely to grow nearly 27% in FY26, to outpace IT again

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)

CII announces plan to make India global logistics hub, generate employment

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra govt working on a dedicated AI policy, developing GCC parks

PremiumSanjay Menon, Publicis Sapient's India executive vice president and managing director

India is becoming a key revenue market for Publicis Sapient: Sanjay Menon

Infosys

Infosys to establish GCC for Lufthansa to drive digital transformation

 
Syneriq Global is a global enterprise with a network of technology companies operating in the United States, Mexico, Canada, South Africa, Hyderabad, and Visakhapatnam.
 
Sudhakar Pennam, founder, Syneriq Global, said, “Our new Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad is a key milestone for our goal to become a $150 million group. We will continue to invest in R&D, drive innovation in our full stack of next-generation AI technologies, helping enterprises harness these emerging technologies, and build a strong talent base in Hyderabad.”
 
Syneriq Global, founded by serial entrepreneur Sudhakar Pennam, known for his entrepreneurial acumen and startup success stories, played a pivotal role during his tenure as CEO of Cigniti, which was later acquired by Coforge.
 

More From This Section

Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy has marginally narrowed its consolidated net loss in the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) to Rs 625.5 crore from Rs 657 crore a year ago. But sequentially, the loss was up as the firm had reported a

Qcom platform Swiggy Instamart to deliver Crocs footwear in 10 minutes

PremiumTony Douglas, Riyadh Air

Indians at forefront of Riyadh Air's 1.4 mn job applications: CEO Douglas

Airtel

Bharti Airtel transfers 69.94% stake in Airtel Payments bank to Airtel Ltd

tsmc

TSMC pitches Intel foundry joint venture to Nvidia, AMD and Broadcom

Indira IVF

Indira IVF expands with launch of MatCare Maternity & Child Hospital

Topics : Artificial intelligence Indian investments into GCC Startup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayReliance Jio Starlink India PartnershipSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Bank Share Crisis ExplainedParliament Budget Session LIVEStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon