Sunday, June 14, 2026 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata Electronics says iPhone components unit in compliance of norms

Tata Electronics says iPhone components unit in compliance of norms

Tata Electronics says its Tamil Nadu iPhone components plant complies with all norms after a TNPCB notice over alleged wastewater discharge

Tata Electronics

Tata Electronics | Reuters/File Photo

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2026 | 4:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Electronics has said its iPhone components factory in Tamil Nadu was in compliance with all regulatory norms. The statement came after the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) had issued a show cause notice to the unit regarding alleged wastewater discharge in nearby agricultural land.
 
"Tata Electronics is committed to responsible business practices and protection of the environment and local communities. Immediately after hearing from the TNPCB, we commissioned an independent analysis through an accredited laboratory. The independent study determined that we are in full compliance with all regulatory norms. We have conveyed our response to TNPCB accordingly in a timely manner," said a Tata Electronics spokesperson. 
 
 
The notice had warned that if the company failed to give any satisfactory explanation, the unit may be issued a closure notice, and other measures like stoppage of power supply would be considered. 
 
The company was given a 15 day window to respond to the show cause notice from the date of its receipt. The notice was issued on May 15, but Business Standard could not confirm when the company received the letter. 
 
The plant is located at Ayyaranpalli village in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu.

Also Read

Tata Electronics

TN pollution body flags alleged violations at Tata's iPhone components unit

Vijay, TVK

TVK govt reaches out to industry amid policy continuity concernspremium

school, Class, Students

Tamil Nadu govt mandates physical education for students in classes 6 to 12

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

TNPDCL gives simultaneous promotion to 300 engineers in landmark move

AIADMK

Fresh setback for AIADMK as four former ministers join Vijay's TVK

 
After receiving frequent complaints from the owner of an agricultural land adjacent to the unit, alleging that the unit was discharging wastewater into the open channel leading to a nearby lake and adjoining open land, the pollution regulator conducted multiple inspections between December 2025 and May 2026. The allegation also included storing wastewater within the premises in a pond-like structure, thereby affecting the nearby agricultural fields and contaminating the well water.
 
The inspections and tests found that Tata discharged wastewater into a rainwater harvesting pond inside its facility, which overflowed and contaminated groundwater in the open wells in nearby agricultural lands, the notice said. Though corrective actions were suggested by the TNPCB on December 24 last year, Tata allegedly did not take any measures on those lines, the letter said.
 
The regulator highlighted that the company was given consent to operate the plant on condition that there shall not be any discharge of effluent, either treated or untreated, into storm water drains at any point of time.
 
A Tata Electronics official told Business Standard that it had "already responded to the notice, and is in compliance with the regulations”.
 
"We are compliant with the regulator, and have already responded to the notice. Corrective actions have been taken," said a company source.
 
The firm is a major stakeholder in Apple's plans to shift a considerable share of its production to India, as part of its “China plus one” strategy. It is also the second biggest supplier to Apple in South Asia, after Taiwan's Foxconn.

More From This Section

Amazon

Amazon in most 'aggressive' phase of India expansion: Country head

India real estate price hike 2026, realty developers margin pressure India, construction cost increase steel prices India, West Asia conflict impact housing sector, Mumbai real estate cost escalation, Delhi NCR housing prices outlook, supply chain di

Embassy Developments to spend ₹2k cr in FY27 on construction activities: MD

IPO

MakaDi and Borecha maker LB Brewers eyes ₹500 cr sales, IPO plans on cards

Suppliers of several non-leather footwear brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, New Balance, and Reebok are betting big on Tamil Nadu as a manufacturing hub, with the state already in the process of grooming a supplier ecosystem, for which India is almost

Reebok sales surge 2x since Aditya Birla Lifestyle acquired India rights

Amazon

Amazon to expand use of automation technology at India fulfilment centres

Topics : Apple iPhone Tamil Nadu Electronics manufacturing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2026 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayF&O Strategy TodayJaspal Rana Death NewsGold and Silver Rate TodayUpcoming Dividend StocksSpaceX IPOFIFA World Cup 2026 Begins TodayNeet UG 2026 Re-ExamCrude Oil Outlook