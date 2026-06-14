Tata Electronics says iPhone components unit in compliance of norms

Tata Electronics has said its iPhone components factory in Tamil Nadu was in compliance with all regulatory norms. The statement came after the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) had issued a show cause notice to the unit regarding alleged wastewater discharge in nearby agricultural land

"Tata Electronics is committed to responsible business practices and protection of the environment and local communities. Immediately after hearing from the TNPCB, we commissioned an independent analysis through an accredited laboratory. The independent study determined that we are in full compliance with all regulatory norms. We have conveyed our response to TNPCB accordingly in a timely manner," said a Tata Electronics spokesperson.

The notice had warned that if the company failed to give any satisfactory explanation, the unit may be issued a closure notice, and other measures like stoppage of power supply would be considered.

The company was given a 15 day window to respond to the show cause notice from the date of its receipt. The notice was issued on May 15, but Business Standard could not confirm when the company received the letter.

The plant is located at Ayyaranpalli village in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu.

After receiving frequent complaints from the owner of an agricultural land adjacent to the unit, alleging that the unit was discharging wastewater into the open channel leading to a nearby lake and adjoining open land, the pollution regulator conducted multiple inspections between December 2025 and May 2026. The allegation also included storing wastewater within the premises in a pond-like structure, thereby affecting the nearby agricultural fields and contaminating the well water.

The inspections and tests found that Tata discharged wastewater into a rainwater harvesting pond inside its facility, which overflowed and contaminated groundwater in the open wells in nearby agricultural lands, the notice said. Though corrective actions were suggested by the TNPCB on December 24 last year, Tata allegedly did not take any measures on those lines, the letter said.

The regulator highlighted that the company was given consent to operate the plant on condition that there shall not be any discharge of effluent, either treated or untreated, into storm water drains at any point of time.

A Tata Electronics official told Business Standard that it had "already responded to the notice, and is in compliance with the regulations”.

"We are compliant with the regulator, and have already responded to the notice. Corrective actions have been taken," said a company source.

The firm is a major stakeholder in Apple's plans to shift a considerable share of its production to India, as part of its “China plus one” strategy. It is also the second biggest supplier to Apple in South Asia, after Taiwan's Foxconn.