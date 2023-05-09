close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Tata group, IndiGo hold talks to snap up planes, airport slots of Go First

Pratt, a unit of Raytheon Technologies, has previously said the Go First matter is being considered by law courts.

Bloomberg
Go First

3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 10:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India’s biggest conglomerate and largest airline are in talks to take Airbus SE planes from Go First after the carrier filed for insolvency protection and was ordered to stop selling tickets. Tata group and IndiGo are holding separate negotiations with Go First’s lessors, as well as discussing landing and parking slots with airport operators, including in New Delhi and Mumbai, according to sources. Go First’s lessors are seeking to repossess 36 aircraft, filings with the aviation regulator show. 
 
Several other parties have also expressed interest in the airport slots, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are confidential. New carrier Akasa Air is among them, one of the people said. 
 
Cash-strapped Go First on Tuesday said it would respond to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)’s show cause notice in due course and is taking all possible measures to reduce inconvenience to the passengers. 
 
“To reduce the inconvenience to the passengers, we had already stopped taking bookings, before the DGCA issued the notice,” Go First said on Tuesday, adding that the airline is taking all possible measures to reduce passenger inconvenience.
The clamour for Go First’s assets may complicate its bid to restructure debt and restart operations. India’s aviation regulator told the carrier to stop selling tickets on Monday, reminiscent of when fugitive billionaire Vijay Mallya’s Kingfisher Airlines was ordered to do the same about a decade ago. It never flew again. A decision is due in two weeks on whether Go First can keep its operating license.
 
Go First’s biggest lessors include Sky High XCV Leasing, ACG Aircraft Leasing Ireland  and SMBC Aviation Capital.

Also Read

IndiGo Q3: Focus on international destinations lifts outlook, say analysts

Deogarh-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi diverted to Lucknow over bomb threat

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

IndiGo Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar puts in papers

IndiGo airline ranked number one in on-time performance in November

Apple partner Foxconn buys land in Bengaluru to expand production in India

Delhi HC dismisses govt plea accusing Reliance Industries of siphoning gas

Go First Saga: Lessors seek to deregister 9 more planes of the airline

Select Microsoft users to get peek into AI 'game changer' for office work

Edtech giant Byju's in process of raising $1 bn amid funding winter

Founded in 2005 by magnate Nusli Wadia, Go First has said Pratt & Whitney engines on its A320neo aircraft deteriorated faster than expected and prematurely stopped working. The airline said it had to change more than 500 Pratt GTF engines between 2016 and February 2023, forcing planes out of service and leading to losses of $1.3 billion. 
 
Pratt, a unit of Raytheon Technologies, has previously said the Go First matter is being considered by law courts.
Go First, SpiceJet lessors seek delisting of more aircraft

More lessors of Go First asked the country’s aviation regulator on Tuesday to de-register at least nine aircraft of the cash-strapped company that filed for bankruptcy last week, according to notices on the regulator's website. Lessors of low-cost carrier SpiceJet, too, submitted requests to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to deregister at least four aircraft on Tuesday. 
Topics : civil aviation sector Tata group IndiGo Airlines

First Published: May 09 2023 | 10:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Apple partner Foxconn buys land in Bengaluru to expand production in India

Foxconn Technology Group
2 min read

Delhi HC dismisses govt plea accusing Reliance Industries of siphoning gas

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
4 min read

Go First Saga: Lessors seek to deregister 9 more planes of the airline

Go First
1 min read

Select Microsoft users to get peek into AI 'game changer' for office work

Microsoft 365
3 min read

Kilburn Engineering Q4 result: Profit after tax rises 158% to Rs 12.34 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Delhi HC dismisses Centre's plea accusing RIL of 'unjust enrichment'

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
2 min read

Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw at Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
2 min read

JP Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

loans, aum, assets, banks, investment, shares, stocks, funds
3 min read

Amara Raja launches gigafactory in Telangana to produce lithium ion battery

Amara Raja gigafactory
2 min read

Raymond Q4 results: Consolidated net profit falls 26% to Rs 194 crore

raymond q4 result
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon