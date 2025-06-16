Monday, June 16, 2025 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Starbucks denies appointing Dolly Chaiwala as brand ambassador

Tata Starbucks stated on LinkedIn that it did not have any official brand ambassadors in India and specifically clarified that it had not entered into any collaboration with Dolly Chaiwala

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Tata Starbucks, the Indian arm of the global coffee chain, on Monday issued a clarification denying social media speculation that it had appointed Dolly Chaiwala as its brand ambassador in India. In a statement on its official LinkedIn account, the company said, “Tata Starbucks does not have any official brand ambassadors in India. Specifically, we have not entered any collaboration with Dolly Chaiwala.”
 
 

How the rumour started 

The speculation began after a meme showing Dolly Chaiwala with the Starbucks logo went viral online, leading many to believe that a formal partnership had been announced. The post was widely shared across social media platforms.
 
 
“A meme, created independently by a third party, appears to have been misconstrued as a formal campaign,” Tata Starbucks said, adding that it remains “committed to communicating with accuracy and authenticity”.
As of now, Tata Starbucks has no brand ambassadors representing it in India.

Who is Dolly Chaiwala? 

Sunil Patil aka Dolly Chaiwala, a tea vendor from Nagpur, became an internet sensation for his dramatic tea-serving style. His videos, widely circulated on Instagram and YouTube, showcase his theatrical approach to preparing and serving tea, which quickly earned him a large online following. His viral fame even led to a widely publicised encounter with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates last year, further boosting his popularity. Dolly has also featured in various marketing campaigns, including in an advertisement for Indian food delivery giant Swiggy.
   
The rumour around Dolly Chaiwala’s association with Tata Starbucks seemed credible to many against the backdrop of India’s rapidly growing influencer marketing industry, which is expected to expand by 25 per cent this year from ₹3,600 crore in 2024. A recent report by The Goat Agency and Kantar noted that over 20 mergers and acquisitions took place in the last year alone, as traditional and digital-first agencies ramped up their influencer marketing capabilities.
 
The Indian government’s recent announcement of a $1 billion fund to support content creators has further normalised the idea of hyperlocal influencers entering mainstream campaigns — making the rumour about a Starbucks tie-up appear plausible.

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

