Banga family's Caravel becomes biggest shareholder in Pacific Basin

By Filipe Pacheco
Indian tycoon Harry Banga’s Caravel Group has become the biggest shareholder in Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd, in a major bet on demand for transport of dry bulk commodities.
Caravel owned 672.7 million shares in Pacific Basin as of June 12, representing a just over 13 per cent stake in the company, according to filings to the Hong Kong stock exchange. Caravel disclosed a 7.5 per cent stake in late March, and since then it has steadily expanded its holding in Pacific Basin, which has a market capitalization of about $1.3 billion.
Caravel Group “is a committed long-term shareholder, and the position reflects the company’s confidence in Pacific Basin’s future,” the firm said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg News.
Banga is Caravel’s chairman and chief executive officer. He started the firm in 2013 after more than two decades at one of Asia’s biggest commodity traders. Caravel’s business spans ship management, commodity trading, and asset management. It currently operates, manages or owns over 650 vessels, according to its website.
Pacific Basin owns and operates dry bulk cargo vessels and had adjusted revenue of about $2.6 billion last year. It’s the sixth-largest marine shipping company listed in Hong Kong by market value, data compiled by Bloomberg show.
The Banga family is also an investor in Indian ventures such as FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., which operates beauty site Nykaa. It listed in Mumbai in 2021 after a $715 million IPO. The Banga family is among its top three shareholders.
Harry’s son Angad Banga, Caravel Group’s chief operating officer, is also a general partner at Sorin Investments, an early-stage venture capital firm which he co-founded with former KKR India Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Nayar.