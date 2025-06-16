Monday, June 16, 2025 | 02:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / NTPC working on 20 GW PSPs; aims to commission 5 GW by FY32: Official

NTPC working on 20 GW PSPs; aims to commission 5 GW by FY32: Official

NTPC Ltd is India's largest integrated power utility, contributing one-fourth of India's power requirements from diverse sources, including thermal, solar and wind

THDC India, a subsidiary of NTPC, has constructed a 1,000 MW (250 MW X 4 units) PSP project at Tehri in Uttarakhand. The first unit began commercial supply of electricity earlier this month. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NTPC Group is working on pumped storage projects totalling 20 GW capacity at multiple sites across the country, a senior company official has said.

The company plans to commission 3-5 GW of such projects by 2031-32 fiscal.

"...NTPC Group is working on pipeline of pumped storage projects to the tune of 20 GW in NTPC and its hydro subsidiaries," the official said.

THDC India, a subsidiary of NTPC, has constructed a 1,000 MW (250 MW X 4 units) PSP project at Tehri in Uttarakhand. The first unit began commercial supply of electricity earlier this month. 

 

 

"We will see our first 1,000 MW PSP commissioned through Tehri PSP in FY26, with 3-5 GW more by FY32," he said.

PSP assets offer over 40 years of operational life and regulated returns. As critical infrastructure for India's renewable transition, they add long-term stability to our energy portfolio, ensuring sustainable growth while advancing energy security and climate goals, the official said. 

Further, he said, "We have completed preliminary feasibility reports for 18 projects, and detailed project reports for four projects are in an advanced stage, thus moving towards increased energy storage solutions in our portfolio."  NTPC Ltd is India's largest integrated power utility, contributing one-fourth of India's power requirements from diverse sources, including thermal, solar and wind.

As of June 13, the total standalone and group commercial capacity of NTPC was 60,266 MW and 81,368 MW, respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

