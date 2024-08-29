TCS expands partnership to transform Primark's tech operations over 5 years

Indian IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that it has extended its partnership with Primark, a leading international fashion retailer in Europe and the US. Over the next five years, TCS will help transform Primark’s technology operations to support the retailer’s ambitious plans for global growth.

TCS has been working with Primark since 2016. It has been collaborating with the fashion retailer to drive business-critical integration programmes and stabilise core platforms. TCS has also improved cybersecurity capabilities, enhancing the stability and reliability of processes and systems. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As part of this expanded partnership, TCS will help transform Primark’s technology operating environment to make it more resilient, reliable, and efficient. By supporting Primark’s transformation journey, TCS will help reduce time-to-market for the retailer, aligning with its strategies for future growth.

Andrew Brothers, chief information officer, Primark, said, “To help support our ambitious growth plans, we’re expanding our partnership with TCS to build a robust, resilient, and reliable IT operating environment to become a more efficient, technology-led global organisation with the agility to quickly adapt to changing demands and requirements in a fast-paced industry. Working with TCS will provide us with the ongoing operational stability and accountability needed to support our business to scale.”

TCS will help Primark adopt a more agile and product-based operating model by enabling automation through intelligent automation and DevOps technologies. This new operating model will integrate and optimise application development, testing, and maintenance processes.

Shekar Krishnan, vice president and head of retail – UK and Europe, TCS, said, “The fashion industry is continually modernising its entire value chain—from conceptualisation, to design, to production and retailing—with innovation-led initiatives to achieve environmental, social, and governance goals. We’re thrilled to support Primark’s mission to offer affordable fashion for everyone and its global vision for growth.”

TCS set up operations in the UK market nearly 50 years ago and works with 200 of the region’s best-known and most-loved businesses, including British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Sainsbury’s, Nationwide, M&S, Asda, and Boots. It has an employee strength of 23,000 people in the UK and Ireland.