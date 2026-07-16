CSM Technologies secures World Bank-backed Malawi project worth ₹3.2 crore

Bhubaneswar-headquartered GovTech company CSM Technologies Limited has secured an assignment from Malawi, a southern African country, to design, develop and commission a digital auctioning platform to make public procurement more transparent, efficient and accountable.

The project, awarded by the Public Private Partnership Commission (PPPC) of Malawi through CSM Tech Limited, the company’s wholly owned subsidiary in Kenya, is valued at ₹3.2 crore.

Funded by the World Bank through the International Development Association (IDA), the assignment marks another significant milestone in CSM Technologies’ expanding global operations and the growing role of Indian technology companies in building digital public infrastructure (DPI) across developing economies.

Under the 12-month engagement, CSM Tech Limited will design and implement an Electronic Auctioning Platform (EAP) as part of the Digital Malawi Acceleration Project (DMAP). The platform is expected to replace manual and paper-based auctioning processes with a secure, automated and fully auditable digital system.

The proposed platform will enable online submission of bids, real-time evaluation, bidder anonymity, automated ranking and electronic publication of auction results. The system is expected to strengthen transparency, reduce administrative inefficiencies and improve accountability in public procurement by digitising the entire auction workflow.

The project is part of Malawi’s six-year DMAP, which is being implemented under the World Bank-supported Inclusive Digitalisation in Eastern and Southern Africa programme. The broader initiative seeks to accelerate digital connectivity and inclusion in Malawi by facilitating transparent procurement of broadband services.

The project will benefit more than 7.5 million broadband users across the country and support the digital connectivity of 2,500 public institutions, including 2,000 schools and 500 government offices. It also targets 5 million successful digital authentications for service delivery and aims to reduce retail data prices as a percentage of gross national income per capita from 9.4 per cent to 4 per cent.

As part of the assignment, CSM Tech Limited will undertake the entire project lifecycle, beginning with an assessment of business requirements and the development of the platform architecture. The scope includes platform development, system integration, cybersecurity hardening, penetration testing, pilot implementation and production rollout. The company will also provide user training, knowledge transfer and post-deployment warranty support.

“This engagement reflects the growing global confidence in India's DPI capabilities. Our partnership with the Government of Malawi and the World Bank will help build a transparent, technology-driven auctioning ecosystem that strengthens governance and accelerates digital inclusion,” said Priyadarshi Pany, managing director and chief executive officer of CSM Technologies Limited.

Pany said trusted digital platforms were instrumental in creating more accountable institutions and inclusive economies. This project further strengthens CSM Tech's commitment to delivering mission-critical GovTech solutions that create measurable public value across the world, he added.

With implementations across India, Africa, the Middle East and North America, the company has been expanding its presence in the global GovTech ecosystem. The Malawi assignment further strengthens its portfolio of mission-critical digital platforms developed for governments across sectors such as public administration, mining, agriculture, healthcare, citizen services, digital commerce, taxation, public finance and infrastructure governance.

CSM Technologies currently operates across 20 cities in 14 countries and works with governments and enterprises to develop solutions that improve governance, operational efficiency and citizen outcomes. The company specialises in DPI, e-governance, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, geographic information systems, smart cities, mining, agriculture, utilities and enterprise digital transformation.