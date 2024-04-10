Tech Mahindra, Microsoft announce unified workbench for analytics platform

The collaboration between the two companies will help in the utilisation and monetisation of data assets by analysts, and business professionals

Tech Mahindra will collaborate with Microsoft to launch a unified workbench on Microsoft Fabric, an analytics platform for businesses and data professionals, said the Indian technology company on Wednesday.

The workbench "will help organisations accelerate adoption of Microsoft Fabric and enable them to create complex data workflows with simple to use interface. This workbench uses Microsoft Fabric, an all-in-one analytics solution for enterprises including data movement, data science, real-time analytics, and business intelligence," said Tech Mahindra in a press statement.

The two companies will combine Tech Mahindra’s intellectual properties with Microsoft Fabric capabilities to help customers speed up their data-to-insight journey and improve business agility. "It will further streamline workflows, optimise data, automate processes, and enhance operational efficiency by 30-40 per cent, thereby reducing costs associated with traditional data management," said the statement.

Tech Mahindra, which provides services for digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering, will enable customers to have a single dashboard with a unified view of enterprise tools and systems, eliminating silos and improving decision-making.

"Our long-standing partnership with Microsoft has been helping enterprises embrace the vast potential of data and artificial intelligence (AI) in the cloud. With innovative solutions like the unified workbench for Microsoft Fabric, we enable customers to accelerate their journey to becoming more data-driven in their operating model and more cognitive in their approach to the business," said Kunal Purohit, chief digital services officer at Tech Mahindra.

The workbench, which is designed by Tech Mahindra and co-developed on Microsoft Fabric, offers features that include data pipeline creation, data quality as a service, data products marketplace, analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning for organisations.

The collaboration between the two companies will help in the utilisation and monetisation of data assets by analysts, and business professionals.

"Tech Mahindra is delivering innovative services and solutions on Microsoft Azure and Fabric that will enhance customer experiences, accelerate business transformation, and drive growth. Together, with Tech Mahindra, we will help customers take advantage of Microsoft Azure and AI [artificial intelligence] to thrive and achieve success," said Zia Mansoor, corporate vice-president, data and AI at Microsoft.