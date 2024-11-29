TransUnion's GCC India expands in Pune to accommodate growing capabilities

Business Standard
India's Global Capability Centres (GCCs) projected to become a $100 billion industry by 2030, employing over 2.5 million professionals

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

TransUnion, a global information and insights company, announced the expansion of its Global Capability Centre (GCC) office in Pune, India, to accommodate growing capabilities in support of the company’s global market strategy. The state-of-the-art facility now spans 59,307 square feet across two floors and serves as an innovation hub for pioneering technology solutions and innovative developments.
 
TransUnion’s GCC in India is home to over 4,000 employees. In Pune, the entity expanded from a pilot team of 10 associates to over 600 in its first year, and now to almost 1,200 associates.
 
TransUnion’s GCC network spans Costa Rica, India, and South Africa. The GCC in India, with offices in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune, enables the company to scale robustly while strengthening operational resilience and augmenting existing service offerings.
 
 
Debasis Panda, Senior Vice President, Global Operations and Head of GCCs at TransUnion, said, “This investment reflects our vision for the growth of our business and our ability to build operational excellence and seamless experiences for the consumers and clients we support. It allows us to create even more career opportunities for local talent across a full stack of competencies, while empowering GCC India to offer global support for product and platform solutions, data science and analytics, system architecture, intelligent automation, business process management, and shared services.”
 
Eric Hess, Executive Vice President, Global Operations at TransUnion, said Pune, known for its close-knit technology community, is home to top-tier educational institutions and has a thriving business and startup ecosystem. “This ensures a steady pipeline of highly skilled technology professionals and leaders, making it an ideal location for us to advance our capabilities and deliver exceptional services to our consumers, clients, and colleagues. The expanded environment and rapidly growing capabilities mark a significant chapter in our growth journey for the global business and for our GCC operations in India,” said Hess.
 
TransUnion GCC India’s Pune office is located in the Panchshil Business Park and further strengthens the TransUnion GCCs’ growing presence in India.

India’s GCCs are fast evolving from back-office support centres to dynamic hubs of innovation and talent, tech industry leaders said at the recent ‘Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024’.
 
India’s GCCs are projected to become a $100 billion industry by 2030, employing over 2.5 million professionals, according to a report.
 
The study, titled ‘India’s GCC Landscape: A Strategic Pathway for Mid-Sized Aspirational Corporations to Scale Beyond’, highlighted India’s position as a hub for over 1,700 GCCs. These centres collectively generate around $64.6 billion in annual revenue while employing 1.9 million professionals across diverse operational areas.
 

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

