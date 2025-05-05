Monday, May 05, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Unity Small Finance Bank Q4 results: Profit rises 83% to Rs 264 cr

Unity Small Finance Bank Q4 results: Profit rises 83% to Rs 264 cr

During the quarter, the bank's total income rose significantly to Rs 977 crore against Rs 438 crore a year ago

Unity Small Finance Bank

Its operating profit rose to Rs 347 crore during the period under review from Rs 166 crore a year ago. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Unity Small Finance Bank on Monday reported an 83 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 264 crore for the March quarter.

Centrum Financial Services promoted bank had earned a net profit of Rs 144 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the bank's total income rose significantly to Rs 977 crore against Rs 438 crore a year ago, Unity Small Finance Bank said in a statement.

Its operating profit rose to Rs 347 crore during the period under review from Rs 166 crore a year ago.

For the entire financial year 2024-25, the bank reported a 10 per cent increase in its profit to Rs 482 crore from Rs 439 crore in the previous fiscal.

 

The bank's total income during the financial year rose to Rs 2,837 crore compared to Rs 1,632 crore a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Small Finance Banks Centrum Group

First Published: May 05 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

