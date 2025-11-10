Monday, November 10, 2025 | 09:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Varun Berry resigns as Britannia MD and CEO after 13 years at the helm

Varun Berry resigns as Britannia MD and CEO after 13 years at the helm

Britannia Industries vice-chairman and MD Varun Berry has stepped down after over a decade at the company. CFO N. Venkataraman will serve as interim CEO until successor Rakshit Hargave takes charge

Varun Berry, vice chairman and managing director of Britannia Industries

Varun Berry, vice chairman and managing director of Britannia Industries

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 9:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Varun Berry has resigned from his post of vice chairman, managing director and chief executive officer at Britannia Industries after 13 years, according to a stock exchange filing. 
 
The filing states that Berry resigned from his post on 6 November. "...I would like to tender my resignation from the position of CEO and Managing Director of Britannia Industries Ltd. I will serve my notice period as per the contract...," Berry said in his resignation email to chairman, Nusli Wadia.
 
“Directors of the company, on recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee, at their respective meetings held today (Monday, November 10th) accepted his resignation and waived off Varun Berry’s obligation to serve the notice period,” the filing stated.
 
 
Rakshit Hargave who was appointed as chief executive officer at Britannia last week, will also take on the role of managing director from 15 December. In his previous assignment, Hargave held the position of Chief Executive Officer of Birla Opus, the Paints venture of Aditya Birla Group.
 
In the interim, N. Venkataraman, currently the executive director and chief financial officer will hold additional charge as chief executive officer of the biscuit major, till Hargave joins. 

Also Read

Britannia Industries

Britannia Industries bets on volume-led growth, regional expansionpremium

FMCG

Nomura prefers Marico, Tata Consumer, Britannia; sees price hikes in Q4FY26

Britannia Industries

Britannia readies 'war chest' to take on regional rivals in key states

Amul

Amul becomes top Indian food brand, Mother Dairy second: Check full list

Mastercard

Visa, Mastercard reach revised swipe fee settlement with merchants

 
Berry, in his resignation letter said, “Thank you very much for your support for the past 13 years…. I will be available as and when you want, beyond my departure from the company to guide Rakshit in whichever (way) you may want. I hope Britannia goes from strength to strength in the coming years.’ 
 
He also tendered his resignation from Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company as non-executive, non-independent director. 
 
Berry started his career at Hindustan Unilever in 1986 and then went on to join PepsiCo India in 1993. He then took on the role of CEO PepsiCo Foods India in January 2010 and then went on to join Britannia Industries in 2013 as its chief operating officer (COO). Berry was the Executive Director in-charge of India Business till 31 March 2014 before becoming Managing Director from 1 April 2014.
 
Since he took over the company, he transformed Britannia as one of the leading foods company in India, from being a biscuits producer to also entering into other food spaces like dairy and other adjacent categories. 
 
During his tenure, Britannia Industries revenue grew 1.28 times to Rs 17,943 crore in FY25. During his tenure, Britannia's profit before interest, depreciation and taxes margins also increased from 9.7 per cent in FY14 to close FY25 with 18.8 per cent. During this period, it had reached a high of 21.5 per cent while market capitalisation stood at Rs 1,47,773 crore as on Monday, according to National Stock Exchange. This is a significant increase from a mere Rs 10,116 crore, as at the end of March 2013.
 
The company also said in its exchange filing that the board of directors of the company at its meeting held on 5 November identified and noted levers of growth for it to become a global total foods company in the company.  Those levers include leadership in innovation and diversification, aggressively address regional competitors supported by cost efficiencies, profit improvement through growth in top line and market share gain, focused growth in adjacency businesses and expansion of International footprint. 
 

More From This Section

Raghupati Singhania

JK Tyre aiming for 20% export share in 5 years: CMD Raghupati Singhaniapremium

Results, Exam results

Sri Lotus Developers' Q2 results: Net profit declines 8% to ₹46.2 crore

Nikhil Sharma, managing director (MD) and chief operating officer (COO), South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group

Radisson Hotel Group to expand to over 200 unique locations in Indiapremium

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

High-growth segments, acquisition to drive gains for Torrent Pharmapremium

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance Q2 profit drops 24% on higher provisions, base effect

Topics : Company & Industry News Industry News Brittania

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 9:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastDelhi BlastStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon