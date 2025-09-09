Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 07:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vodafone Idea moves Supreme Court against DoT's fresh AGR dues calculation

Vodafone Idea moves Supreme Court against DoT's fresh AGR dues calculation

Vodafone Idea has petitioned the Supreme Court to quash fresh AGR dues raised by DoT, arguing the new demands exceed the court's ruling and threaten its financial survival

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company’s sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea told the court that resolving the AGR dispute is crucial to its survival as a going concern. | File Image

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Debt-laden telecom company Vodafone Idea moved the Supreme Court on Monday against the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) fresh computation of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, arguing that the new demands go beyond the scope of the court’s earlier ruling.
 
The operator has sought quashing of the additional demands raised for periods up to 2016–17 and asked for a recalculation of liabilities.
 
“Therefore, either the demands up to FY2016–17 should be treated as completely crystallised, as has been done by the Hon’ble Supreme Court, or there ought to be a just and fair reconciliation,” the plea said.
 
The DoT recently revised licence fee obligations of Idea Cellular and Vodafone Idea up to FY19, including an additional demand of Rs 2,774 crore for FY18–19.
 
 
Vodafone Idea has contested the computation, alleging duplication of certain amounts, and pressed for reconciliation. Earlier, the department had demanded Rs 5,960 crore from the operator, already grappling with financial liabilities.

The company has argued that the revised demand will further strain its finances at a time when it is attempting to raise funds to expand 4G coverage and accelerate 5G rollout.
 
“The respondent (DoT) cannot unilaterally act and raise further additional AGR demands up to FY2016–17 without first correcting the manifest arithmetical or clerical errors which exist in the demands already raised,” the plea said.
 
The fresh demand falls within the government’s four-year moratorium on AGR payments, which ends in March 2026.
 
Once the moratorium expires, Vodafone Idea will have to start servicing instalments of Rs 16,428 crore in AGR dues by March 2026, along with Rs 2,641 crore in spectrum instalments due by June. With total government liabilities estimated at around Rs 2 trillion, comprising AGR dues and deferred spectrum payments extending up to FY44, the financial burden on the company remains severe.
 
The operator has warned that without urgent relief, survival beyond this fiscal year may not be possible. It had told the DoT in May that it would not be able to continue operations beyond FY26 without government support on AGR dues.
 
The company’s situation worsened after the Supreme Court refused to waive Rs 45,000 crore in interest and penalties on pending AGR dues of Rs 83,400 crore.
 
Vodafone Idea told the court that resolving the AGR dispute is crucial to its survival as a going concern.
 
“The substantial liability created due to the AGR judgment threatens the very existence of the petitioner company and in turn threatens the livelihood of thousands of employees working directly or indirectly for the petitioner,” the plea said.
 
While the government’s conversion of over Rs 53,000 crore of dues into equity last year provided some respite, Vodafone Idea continues to lose subscribers to its rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.
 
The Supreme Court is likely to hear Vodafone Idea’s plea in the coming weeks.
 

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

